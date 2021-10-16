Ah-Shaun Davis threw for 182 yards for Lafayette with two interceptions.

The Crimson (5-0) scored 10 points in each of the first three quarters against the Patriot League Leopards (2-5). Alex Washington had two interceptions for the Crimson.

Aidan Borguet ran for 169 yards on 22 carries and scored twice and Harvard beat Lafayette, 30-3, on Saturday at Harvard Stadium.

Harvard leads the series 18-3 and has gone 15-2 against the Leopards under head coach Tim Murphy since 1994. Harvard has won seven straight against Lafayette, and is 11-2 all-time against the Leopards in Cambridge.

Entering the weekend, Harvard was one of eight undefeated teams in the FCS, joining Dartmouth, East Tennessee State, Eastern Washington, North Dakota State, Princeton, Rhode Island and Sam Houston State.

Cincinnati 56, Central Florida 21 — Jerome Ford rushed for a career-high 189 yards and four touchdowns, helping No. 3 Cincinnati roll over UCF at home.

Desmond Ridder passed for 140 yards and a touchdown as the Bearcats (6-0, 2-0 AAC) extended the nation’s second-longest home winning streak to 24 games.

It was first time in school history that Cincinnati scored 50 or more points in consecutive games.

The all-time series was tied 3-3 coming in, with the Bearcats winning the previous two meetings by a combined six points. Saturday’s game wasn’t that close. It was just four seasons ago that UCF beat the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium by a similar score, 51-23.

Cincinnati led 35-0 at halftime, outgaining UCF 314-99.

Freshman Mikey Keene, who became UCF’s starting quarterback after Dillon Gabriel was lost for the season with a broken clavicle, passed for 141 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for the Knights (3-3, 1-2).

Oklahoma State 32, Texas 24 — Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal of the game gave the No. 12 Cowboys their first lead in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Spencer Sanders’ scrambling 10-yard touchdown run with 2:18 to play sealed a Big 12 victory after No. 25 Texas collapsed for the second consecutive game.

Texas built leads of 17-3 and 24-13 behind three touchdowns from Bijan Robinson before the Cowboys’ defense started dominating the line of scrimmage and tailback Jaylen Warren began smashing the Longhorns for huge gains.

Brown’s kicking and Jason Taylor II’s 85-yard interception return for a touchdown kept Oklahoma State (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) in the game early. Tanner McAlister’s interception with less than 2 minutes left ensured Oklahoma’s third consecutive win over a ranked opponent, the first time that’s happened in school history.

The Cowboys allowed Texas (4-3, 2-2) just 317 total yards. Warren finished with 193 yards rushing on 33 carries, pounding out 154 yards in the second half rally.

Sanders pulled Oklahoma State within 24-22 with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Presley. Brown’s 29-yard field goal put the Cowboys ahead.

Texas still had time to possibly retake the lead, but the Cowboys defense stuffed the Longhorns on fourth down at the Texas 42. Sanders scored two plays later and Oklahoma State then sealed the victory with Tanner McAlister’s interception with 1:57 to play.

Robinson led Texas with 135 yards on 21 carries, his fifth consecutive 100-yard game and sixth this season.

Auburn 38, Arkansas 23 — The Tigers turned a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead in the span of 3:03 and staved off Arkansas’ attempted comeback to upset the No. 17 Razorbacks in a SEC matchup in Fayetteville, Ark.

Auburn’s Derick Hall sacked and stripped KJ Jefferson in the Arkansas end zone and teammate Marcus Harris pounced on the fumble to give the Tigers a 21-17 lead early in the third quarter. On the ensuing drive, Jefferson marched the Razorbacks 45 yards, but on fourth-and-3 from the Auburn 30, he gained just a yard on a keeper.

One play later, Bo Nix found Demetris Robertson over the top for a 71-yard touchdown for Auburn (5-2, 2-1 SEC).

Nix, less than a month after being benched in a 10-point win over Georgia State, had his best game of the season. He went 21 for 26 for 292 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for another 42 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown with 2:30 left that provided the game’s final score.

Jefferson did what he could to keep Arkansas around, throwing for 228 yards and two touchdowns and running for another 66 yards.

Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) outgained Auburn 460 yards to 427. The Razorbacks had more first downs, a better third-down conversion rate and fewer penalties. But Auburn’s big plays made the difference.

Michigan State 20, Indiana 15 — Michigan State tight end Tyler Hunt delivered both times he touched the ball.

First, Hunt avoided taking a sack near midfield with a 15-yard heave to quarterback Payton Thorne. Three plays later, he caught the game-changing 12-yard touchdown pass from Thorne.

And just that quickly, the 10th-ranked Spartans (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) were back on track. Matt Coghlin opened the second half with the go-ahead 51-yard field goal, Hunt’s big plays gave Michigan State the breathing room it needed and the defense held on for the conference road win in Bloomington, Ind.

Kenneth Walker III, the nation’s leading rusher, finished with 23 carries for 84 yards and the Spartans punted on all six first-half possessions. But with Coghlin, Hunt and Thorne providing the second-half scoring punch, the Spartans survived a scare, reclaimed the Old Brass Spittoon from the Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3) to remain atop the East Division.

LSU 49, Florida 42 — Tyrion Davis-Price rushed for an LSU-record 287 yards and three touchdowns, and the Tigers’ banged-up defense came up with four interceptions in a victory over No. 20 Florida in Baton Rouge, La..

The stirring performance produced thunderous roars from a Death Valley crowd that came in with low expectations after unranked LSU (4-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) had dropped its previous two games against Auburn and Kentucky, fueling speculation coach Ed Orgeron’s hold on his job was tenuous at best.

After Damone Clark’s interception of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Davis-Price literally and fittingly ran out the final 1:59 on Florida (4-3, 2-3). Price ran for two more first downs and broke the previous LSU single-game rushing record of 285 yards by Derrius Guice.

Texas A&M 35, Missouri 14 — Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher warned his team all week it couldn’t afford a letdown after its upset of top-ranked Alabama. His message got through, as the 21st-ranked Aggies buried host Missouri early in a Southeast Conference matchup in Columbia, Mo.

Texas A&M’s running back duo of Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane took full advantage of Missouri’s porous run defense. Spiller rushed 20 times for 168 yards and one touchdown, and Achane added 16 carries for 124 yards and two scores for the Aggies (5-2, 2-2 SEC).

Jaylon Jones and Antonio Johnson each intercepted Missouri’s Connor Bazelak in the first quarter, setting up two touchdowns as the Aggies built a 21-0 lead. Spiller ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run and Achane followed with a 20-yard scoring run on a third-and-15 play.

The Tigers (3-4, 0-3 SEC) showed a little more life in the second half, cutting the deficit to 28-14 with a 97-yard drive, capped by Dominic Lovett’s 7-yard TD run on. But Texas A&M’s defense held Missouri in check the rest of the way, holding the Tigers to 328 total yards.

Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23 — Tanner Morgan threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns and Bryce Williams rushed for 127 yards and another score on Saturday as Minnesota defeated Nebraska in a Big Ten contest in Minneapolis.

The Gophers dominated the first half, taking a 21-9 lead behind near-perfect passing from Morgan. But Nebraska (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) flipped the script in the second half, forcing two interceptions to get back into the game. However, a number of missed opportunities prevented the Huskers from taking the lead and allowed Minnesota (4-2, 2-1) to hang on.

Pittsburgh 28, Virginia Tech 7 — Kenny Pickett threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to lead Pittsburgh to an Atlantic Coast Conference victory over Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va..

Pickett threw touchdown passes of 8 yards to Gavin Bartholomew and 36 yards to Jared Wayne, and he scored on a 3-yard run — all in the first half — as the Panthers (5-1, 2-0 ACC) won their third straight game. Pittsburgh moved into sole possession of first place in the ACC’s Coastal Division.

Virginia 48, Duke 0 — Brennan Armstrong threw for two first-half touchdowns and ran for another and Virginia scored on all six possessions before halftime in a rout over over visiting Duke in Charlottesville, Va., it’s seventh straight win in the series.

Armstrong hit Dontayvion Wicks on a 20-yard corner route and Jelani Wood with five seconds left in the first half as the Cavaliers (5-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) built a 34-0 lead over the Blue Devils (3-4, 0-3). The touchdown just before halftime came as intermittent rain began to fall more significantly, sending fans to the exits.

The victory margin was the Cavaliers’ largest since they beat VMI 49-0 in 2013, and largest in an ACC game since they beat Miami 48-0 in 2007.

UConn 21, Yale 15— Steven Krajewski threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and UConn snapped an 11-game losing streak with a win over Yale in East Hartford, Conn.

The victory ended the second-longest losing streak in the nation and gave interim head coach Lou Spanos, who took over two games into the season, his first victory. The win comes after Spanos missed last week’s game against UMass because of COVID-19 protocols.

Krajewski finished with 199 yards passing for UConn (1-7).

Dartmouth 38, UNH 21 — Nick Howard ran for three touchdowns, Derek Kyler passed for two and Dartmouth remained undefeated with a victory over in-state rival New Hampshire in Durham, N.H.

Kyler was 20-of-25 passing for 326 yards while Howard, the Big Green’s wildcat quarterback, rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries. Dartmouth had 634 yards offense, the most in at least a half-century.

Holy Cross 48, Georgetown 14 — Matthew Sluka passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two scores for Holy Cross in a convincing win over Georgetown at Fitton Field in Worcester.

Sluka was 7-of-10 passing for 136 yards, and he carried it 10 times for 92 yards. Marco Siderman added 116 yards passing, completing 11 of 15. Sluka’s 34-yard rushing touchdown made it 41-7.

Peter Oliver and Jordan Fuller also had rushing touchdowns for Holy Cross (4-2, 1-0 Patriot). Liam Anderson’s 39-yard interception return gave Holy Cross a 28-0 lead at halftime.

Maine 27, William & Mary 16 — Derek Robertson threw for two touchdowns, Freddie Brock scored twice and Maine defeated William & Mary in Orono, Maine, ending the Tribe’s four-game winning streak.

Brock caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Robertson and rushed for a 22-yard score as the Black Bears shot out to a 17-0 halftime lead before making it 24-0 on Robertson’s 35-yard TD pass to Devin Young.

The Black Bears (2-4, 1-3 Colonial Athletic Association) rolled up for 417 yards offense with Robertson throwing for 223. They gave up 388 to the Tribe (4-2, 2-1), who had 258 on the ground, but William & Mary had two passes intercepted and lost a fumble.











