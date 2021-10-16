After a tough loss in Game 1 on Friday , the Red Sox will look to respond and even the series with the Astros in Game 2 on Saturday afternoon.

With much of the Sox bullpen seeing action on Friday, Boston needs Nate Eovaldi to pitch deep into Saturday’s contest — the righthander has pitched at least five innings in both of his postseason starts, but was roughed up to the tune of 11 hits and five earned runs in his only start against the Astros this season.

Luis Garcia will throw for Houston; the rookie threw seven innings of one-run ball against the Sox on June 1.

Lineups

RED SOX (92-70): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (11-9, 3.75 ERA)

ASTROS (95-67): TBA

Pitching: RHP Luis Garcia (11-8, 3.48 ERA)

Time: 4:20 p.m.

TV, radio: Fox, FS1, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Garcia: Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Rafael Devers 0-3, Kiké Hernández 0-2, J.D. Martinez 0-3, Hunter Renfroe 1-3, Danny Santana 1-3, Alex Verdugo 2-3, Christian Vázquez 1-3

Astros vs. Eovaldi: Jose Altuve 6-19, Yordan Alvarez 2-2, Michael Brantley 2-10, Alex Bregman 3-6, Carlos Correa 5-16, Aledmys Díaz 0-1, Marwin Gonzalez 0-4, Yuli Gurriel 1-6, Martín Maldonado 2-4, Garrett Stubbs 0-3, Kyle Tucker 1-3

Stat of the day: Kiké Hernández has 13 hits in the last four games, a postseason record.

Notes: Eovaldi is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA this postseason. He sports a 3-1 career postseason record with a 1.93 ERA in eight appearances (four starts) — the lone loss came during a yeoman’s effort in which he worked six innings in an 18-inning marathon loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series ... A Houston native, Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 3.93 ERA in six career starts against the Astros ... The Red Sox lost Game 1 of the 2018 ALCS to the Astros, before winning the next four consecutively ... Garcia escaped with a no-decision in his last outing on Sunday despite permitting five runs on as many hits in 2 ⅔ relief innings against the White Sox.

