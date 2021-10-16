“The ISL should be, I think, a little worried, because I think we’re the team to beat right now,” said Arizona-bound senior Tyler Martin, a five-year starter who scored a touchdown, intercepted a pass, and made a bevy of important (and bone-rattling) tackles. “But we have to keep coming to work every day and proving it.”

The Knights posted their first non-forfeit shutout in nearly three years with a 34-0 dismantling of Belmont Hill on a blustery Saturday afternoon at Nichols Field in Cambridge. With the victory, BB&N stays tied with Milton Academy atop the ISL6 with 4-0 records.

Five times Belmont Hill drove inside the 30-yard line. Five times it limped away empty-handed, stymied by a dominant Buckingham, Browne & Nichols defense.

Martin and the Knights’ defense, which came into the game allowing 12.7 points per game, held Belmont Hill (1-3) to just 64 rushing yards (3.05 yards per carry) and 187 yards of total offense, 59 of which came in the final two minutes with the game secured.

“They were down close a few times, but we work on that stuff in practice — bending but not breaking,” Martin said. “I think we’ve got one of the best defenses in New England.”

BB&N coach Mike Willey was happy with his defense’s play as it put a donut on the scoreboard for the first time since blanking Avon Old Farms, 21-0, on Nov. 17, 2018.

“I thought we did a good job defensively,” Willey said. “We knew they had some weapons. We knew they were a good team with a good offensive line. So we had to come and play our ‘A’ game.”

Martin’s interception came at a key moment. With BB&N up 19-0 late in the second quarter, Peyton Fox intercepted BB&N quarterback Shane Hanafin at the Knights’ 23, giving Belmont Hill a chance to score and build momentum heading into halftime. On the next play, Martin dashed those hopes, jumping a screen pass and running the ball back 20 yards. Three minutes later, freshman Bo Maccormack ran in his third touchdown of the day for a 27-0 lead heading into halftime.

“It helps to have a guy like Tyler Martin in the middle of your defense,” Willey said. “There’s no magic plays there. It’s just really good players.”

The Knights also got an interception from senior Tom Porell. Senior Ty Harding, who finished with 91 rushing yards on just five carries, recovered a squib kick early in the second quarter, highlighting a 4:16 stretch in which BB&N scored 19 consecutive points.

“He had a good day today,” Willey said of Harding. “We went to the hot hand. He was dynamic as he usually is. He does a great job.”

Harding and Maccormack formed a formidable running attack for the Knights, who finished with 279 rushing yards, led by Maccormack’s 149 yards on 23 carries.

“Those guys are unreal athletes,” Martin said. “Shoutout to the offensive line. They couldn’t do anything without the offensive line. We have great fullbacks and great tight ends who embrace blocking . . . When push comes to shove we’re a run-first team and we’ll run your face over.”

The Knights opened the game with a couple of pass attempts, but on their second possession kept it on the ground as Maccormack and Harding combined for 70 rushing yards on a drive that was capped by a 12-yard TD run by Maccormack. He added a 4-yard score less than three minutes later.

After Harding recovered the kick, Hanafin —who finished 7-of-15 passing for 100 yards — hit a wide-open Brett Elliott for a 20-yard touchdown. In the third quarter he found Martin for a 5-yard score.

Dexter Southfield 47, Berkshire 27 — The Joe McCauley-to-Darius Day connection proved to be too much for the host Bears (2-2) as the pair connected eight times for 127 yards and two touchdowns for Dexter Southfield (4-0). McCauley ended the day 16-for-20 passing with 311 yards and three touchdowns, and Mason Hatfield dominated on the ground with 171 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Berkshire quarterback KJ Riley tossed four touchdown passes in the loss.

Lawrence Academy 42, St. Sebastian’s 27 — Ryan Puglisi tossed three touchdown passes, including a 19-yard connection with Matt Ragan in the fourth quarter, to lead the the Spartans (3-1) to the Independent School League win.

Lynn Classical 32, Malden 0 — Sophomore quarterback Brian Vaughan finished 12 for 15 for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed six times for 48 yards and a score in a Greater Boston League win for the Rams (4-2). Derek Omoregie added three tackles for loss and multiple quarterback pressures in a dominant effort for the Rams defense.

Marblehead 42, Beverly 25 — Joshua Robertson rushed for touchdowns of 7 and 14 yards and threw scoring passes of 4 and 10 yards for the 11th-ranked Magicians in the Northeastern Conference showdown. Craig Michalowski caught two touchdown passes for Marblehead (6-0).

Nantucket 34, Sandwich 26 — Justin Bloise rushed for three touchdowns, including a 5-yard scamper in the third overtime, which proved to be the game winner for the Whalers. Bloise also reeled in a 36-yard touchdown reception, kicked two extra points, and rushed for a 2-point conversion for visiting Nantucket (3-2) in the come-from-behind win.

Norwood 42, Holliston 7 — Subodh Dhakal rushed for four touchdowns, highlighted by a 79-yard rumble in the third quarter, propelling the Mustangs (5-1) to the Tri-Valley League win.

St. George’s 26, St. Mark’s 0 — Louis-David Pouliot threw for two touchdowns and ran in a 4-yard score to lead St. George’s to an ISL10 victory. Daimein Garcia scored on a 28-yard pick-6, and Diego McCray caught a 13-yard touchdown and recovered two fumbles.

Wayland 39, Newton South 7 — Adam Goodfellow (5 total TDs) took over the second quarter of the Warriors’ Dual County League win by rushing for three touchdowns and tossing a 46-yard score to Finn O’Driscoll in the frame. Goodfellow and O’Driscoll also connected for a 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and Goodfellow also nabbed an interception for visiting Wayland (4-2).