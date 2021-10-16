Jake DeBrusk, starting what the team hopes will be a comeback season, gave the Bruins the lead in the third period by jamming home a loose puck.

Brad Marchand scored twice, once on a penalty shot and once into an empty net in the final minutes.

For the most part, it was all good, all night for the Bruins in a season-opening 3-1 win over the Stars at TD Garden.

Rookie Jeremy Swayman, starting his 11th career game (not including one in last year’s second round against the Islanders), stopped 24 of 25 shots. The Alaskan stopper was beaten on one of the Bruins’ lone gaffes, a too-long shift in the second period that saw a wide-open Luke Glendening score from the slot.

Other than that, and a bit of early-season sloppiness that put them on the penalty kill six times (6 for 6), coach Bruce Cassidy likely didn’t have too much to fret over.

His club hits the road for a pair, Wednesday at Philadelphia and Friday at Buffalo, before returning to TD Garden for a Sunday matinee against San Jose.

Observations from the game:

▪ DeBrusk gave the Bruins the lead at 4:43 of the third, depositing a loose puck past Braden Holtby after the third line crashed the crease. DeBrusk, now four goals from tying last year’s output, had a rush to the net minutes prior that saw him pounded to the ice. After making it 2-1, DeBrusk slid on one knee, pumped his arms in the air and jumped into the glass.

▪ Through 40 minutes, the Bruins were hammering the Stars in shots, but one poor shift had the game tied at 1.

▪ Boston’s second line allowed the tying goal at 9:15 of the second, after soft plays had them out there for a 1-minute-34-second shift. Not enough juice from Taylor Hall, Craig Smith, and Charlie Coyle, who couldn’t clear the zone against the Stars’ fourth line. Beating Hall at the top of the zone, Tanner Kero clanked a pass off Coyle to an unmarked Luke Glendening, who had time to load up and beat Swayman from the slot. The fourth-liner‘s pro career started with a three-game tryout in 2012 with Cassidy’s Providence Bruins.

▪ Marchand made the building explode with 2:22 left in the first, converting a penalty shot for the first Bruins goal of 2021-22. He collected the puck with speed and fired blocker side on Holtby from between the hashes. The newly minted alternate captain had the solo bid after picking off a Roope Hintz outlet and breaking for the slot, where Ryan Suter held his stick.

▪ Marchand’s goal was a rarity. He became the third player in league history to open his team’s season scoring on a penalty shot. One of the others was Chris Kelly, who started the Bruins’ 2013-14 season with a backhand tuck against Tampa. The first was Toronto’s Mats Sundin, who scored against Ottawa in 2006. Marchand and Kelly are the only ones to score the first goal of the game..

▪ The Bruins outshot the Stars, 17-5, in the opening 20. They didn’t allow a Dallas bid until the 7:17 mark, when Hintz put one off Swayman’s blocker and the goalpost. The next came at 15:58 (Jamie Benn). The Bruins, with plenty of volume, didn’t have much close to the net.

▪ Swayman was sharp for much of the opening two periods. Stars sniper Alex Radulov nearly put Dallas ahead early in the third, however, after Swayman couldn’t corral a loose puck. Jacob Peterson chipped it up, and it rolled off the netminder’s back to an open far side.

▪ Boston’s power play was 0 for 3 through 40 minutes, but the Bruins killed off four penalties.

▪ Kelly, new on Cassidy’s staff as an assistant, was showered with cheers when he was introduced before Saturday’s puck drop. The most forceful fan reaction to the coaches went to Cassidy, who responded with a thumbs up. Captain Patrice Bergeron, as expected, drew the loudest ovation of anyone.

Matt Porter