Pinson will remain with the organization as an affiliate player with the Maine Celtics, according to a league source.

The Celtics have an open two-way contract spot, but according to a league source, Mathews is focused on signing an NBA deal. His departure could help clear the way for Jabari Parker, whose deal is non-guaranteed, to make the team.

The Celtics on Saturday waived guards Garrison Mathews and Theo Pinson, according to league sources.

Mathews, 24, was on a two-way contract with the Wizards the last two seasons. He started 24 games last year, averaging 5.5 points and shooting 38.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line. He signed with Boston this summer in hopes of securing the team’s 15th roster spot, but he played in just two of the Celtics’ four preseason games, averaging 6 points in 12.7 minutes per contest.

Pinson, 25, spent parts of the last three seasons with the Knicks and Nets. He averaged 8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for Boston during the preseason.

