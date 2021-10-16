The Knights took a huge step forward Saturday morning at Franklin Park by winning the 60th annual Catholic Memorial Invitational’s Silver Race. It is believed to be their first victory at their home event since Finn was a runner in 1987. Knights junior C.J. Sullivan dominated and had the best time (16:32 over the 5K course) for either of the boys’ races, becoming the first Catholic Memorial runner to win the meet since Matt Dewey in 2006.

Catholic Memorial cross-country has a first-year head coach in John Finn who has been reunited with his first love of running after 18 years as the Knights’ soccer coach. Finn has high hopes for the future of his program after taking over for the legendary Vin Catano, who coached him.

The Knights showed major improvement after coming in 11th out of about 25 teams the last time the CMI took place in 2019.

“After a long COVID season last year, to come back and race here and be able to have the CMI, first of all, and then be able to win it is awesome,” Finn said. “This is a huge stepping stone for this program . . . Come in here, win our first CMI in a long time and hopefully bring some other runners in and start bringing the tradition they had in the ‘60s and ‘70s.”

Added Sullivan: “It feels great. We worked really hard this season, especially after the season with COVID and everything last year . . . [Finn] does a lot for us. He makes us put in a lot of hard work. It’s paid off pretty well.”

Catholic Memorial junior John Garvey came in second in the Silver Race with a time of 17:35. Seniors Michael Bane (18:13) and Joseph Connolly (18:31) also came up big for the Knights, finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

Luke Brennan of Pinkerton Academy won the Red Division race at the 60th annual Catholic Memorial Invitational. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Lexington won the Red Race with senior Graham Bracken (17:21) coming in third, senior Evan Eberle (17:34) fifth, and senior Thomas Lane (17:37) sixth. The Minutemen barely edged Pinkerton (N.H.), whose senior Luke Brennan won the race with a time of 16:45.

“I didn’t expect to lead,” Brennan said. “But once I had a little gap up over Bear Cage Hill, I really knew I had to keep that gap there. So I worked really hard from there.”

Bishop Guertin (N.H.) took the victory in the girls’ race. Senior Mary-Kate Finn led the Cardinals and all runners with a time of 19:32. She said recent races at Derryfield Park in Manchester, N.H. and in Thetford, Vt. were hilly and prepared her well for Saturday.

“I knew this race would be less hilly than [those],” Finn said. “So I knew no matter what, no matter how bad the hills are, as long as I stay strong on them, if I ran the other courses I was like, ‘this one, I’m capable of it.’”

Mary-Kate Finn of Bishop Guertin was all along crossing the line to win the Catholic Memorial Invitational girls' race. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe