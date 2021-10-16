▪ Holmes Division 2 — In one of the closest battles among the 10 divisions, Hingham (68.79) — an EMass-high 187 victories in 2020-21 — finished with a slight edge over Hopkinton (67.92), Burlington (67.92) and Masconomet (66.06). The Harbormen were lifted to their third straight Holmes Award by a pair of soccer teams that both won Patriot League Keenan Division crowns and finished with a combined 20-4-5 record. In the winter, boys’ hockey (14-1) and boys’ basketball (10-5) were both Patriot Cup champions as all 12 fall and winter Hingham teams finished better than .500.

▪ Dalton Division 1 — For the third year in a row, Franklin is the most prolific Division 1 athletic program in Eastern Mass., winning 77.23 percent of its 235 games for a 180-52-3 overall record. Of its 26 teams, 21 finished with winning records, including all seven winter teams. Boys’ cross-country (4-0), field hockey (11-0-2), girls’ basketball (10-0), boys’ swimming (5-0), girls’ swimming (5-0) and gymnastics (8-0) were all undefeated, while girls volleyball (12-1), boys’ lacrosse (18-1), boys’ tennis (14-1), girls’ lacrosse (18-1) and girls’ outdoor track (4-1) all lost just once.

▪ Dalton Division 3 — Pick a season and Newburyport was posting a strong win-loss record en route to its first Dalton award. The fall season kicked things off for the Clippers thanks to Cape Ann League championships in field hockey (8-2), boys’ golf (9-1) and boys’ soccer (7-1-2). In the winter, it was boys’ (12-0) and girls’ basketball (11-1) and boys’ hockey (10-1-1) capturing CAL titles, followed by the girls’ track team (2-0-1) in Fall 2. When state tournaments rolled around in the spring, girls’ lacrosse (16-1) finished as Division 2 North champions, boys’ lacrosse (15-2) won Division 3 North and girls’ tennis (14-1) reached the Division 2 North final. All told, Newburyport won 73.96 percent of its 217 contests for a final mark of 155-51-11. Medfield was second at 69.2 percent.

▪ Ames Division 4 — Since opening its doors in 1962, Dover-Sherborn has never won the Ames Award, but thanks to impressive fall and spring showings, the Raiders won 69.21 percent of their games (145-62-9) to finish ahead of second-place Westport (64.58). Boys’ cross country (5-0), boys’ swimming (6-0) and boys’ track and field (4-0) were all undefeated, while boys’ golf (9-1), girls’ soccer (8-1-1), boys’ basketball (9-2), girls’ swimming (5-1), football (5-1), boys’ and girls’ lacrosse (combined 36-3) and boys’ and girls’ tennis (combined 31-3) helped elevate D-S to the top of Division 4. Both lacrosse teams captured state championships (D2 for girls, D3 for boys) and the boys’ tennis team won a Division 3 South title.

▪ Nason Division 1 — With virtually no fall season in the Boston City League, Latin Academy began working on its impressive 2020-21 athletic calendar over the winter, highlighted by boys’ basketball finishing 10-0 and capturing its first BCL title since 1993. Volleyball kept the winning ways going, finishing 12-1 and capturing a BCL crown. Baseball and softball combined to go 35-6, with softball winning the league and baseball reaching the title game. Boys volleyball also captured a BCL championship as Latin Academy claimed the Nason Division 1 award for the second year in a row, third time in four years and eighth time overall thanks to a 69.73 winning percentage. While Fenway won 70.37 percent of its games, it was not eligible after not participating in any fFall or Fall II sports, finishing with just 27 athletic contests all school year. Latin Academy, by comparison, went 102-44-1 to hold off O’Bryant (62.23 percent)

▪ Nason Division 2 — St. John’s Prep’s run to its 34th Nason award began in style with an undefeated fall season. Cross country (5-0), golf (9-0) and soccer (7-0-4) got the Eagles off to a 21-0-4 start, which included soccer’s fifth straight Catholic Conference championship. Prep resumed its dominant ways in the spring as wrestling (16-0) and lacrosse (17-1) captured Division 1 state championships, while baseball (14-4) won a Division 1 North title and boys track and field (5-0) placed second in Division 1 North. With a 78.97 winning percentage, the Eagles finished well ahead of their closest competition (BC High, 54.63 percent), posting an overall record of 96-23-7 to capture this award for the fourth straight season and 24th time in the last 25 years.

▪ Singelais Division — While snapping Ursuline’s three-year reign by a narrow 75.0-73.71 winning-percentage margin, Notre Dame (Hingham) secured its 24th Singelais Award since 1989. The Cougars fielded impressive teams in the fall (cross country 5-0), winter (gymnastics 5-1) and Fall 2 (winter track 3-0), but they made their mark in the spring. Lacrosse (16-2) played for a Division 1 South title, tennis (13-1) captured the Division 2 state championship, golf (9-2) won the state tournament and track and field (4-0) won its 32nd consecutive Catholic Conference crown. Notre Dame finished 97-31-4, thanks to a 46-5 record in the spring.

▪ Nason Division 3 — Bishop Feehan’s run to its 20th Nason Award since 1998, albeit first since 2017, began with soccer teams that combined for a 23-0-1 record and a pair of Catholic Central League crowns. In the winter, boys’ basketball finished 16-2 and won the league, followed by an 11-0 Fall 2 season from girls volleyball and another CCL title. Girls lacrosse (13-3) and girls tennis (12-4) put a bow on another impressive athletic school year by reaching their respective sectional semifinals. Overall, Feehan finished with a 76.48 winning percentage and a 164-48-7 overall record, out-pacing Austin Prep (68.75) and Bishop Fenwick (62.2).

▪ Markham Division 2 — Diman sits atop the smaller vocational division for the second time in four years, thanks to a 63.89 winning percentage and a 34-19-1 overall record, holding off second-place Westfield Tech (58.21, 39-28). With just a 4-4 record through the winter season (boys’ hockey), the Bengals picked things up during Fall II with a 5-0 performance from boys’ golf. In the spring, baseball and softball combined to go 15-2, propelling Diman to the top of their division for only the second time in school history.