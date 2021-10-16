“I felt good, I feel like things are starting to click a little bit better, and starting to get a little bit better feel for all my pitches,” said Sale. “I feel like I had that last little bit I’ve been looking for, so for me, I’m excited to get back out there.”

But that’s where he is in his long journey back from Tommy John surgery.

HOUSTON – The expectations that now surround Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale are low enough that the fiery lefty was actually upbeat and encouraged after a 5-4 Red Sox loss in Game 1 of the ALCS that saw him walking off the mound before the end of the third inning.

Sale was animated on the mound, especially in the first inning, when TV replays gave even amateur lip-readers easy insight into his salty disagreement with home plate umpire David Rackley’s strike zone.

In his ragged first inning, Sale walked the first batter he faced, Jose Altuve, then gave up a single and threw a wild pitch, ultimately giving up the one run he allowed on a sacrifice fly.

After retiring the first batter in the second (the first inning in which he threw his changeup), Sale began trending downward again, giving up two singles and hitting the No. 9 batter to bring up Altuve again. The bullpen became a blur as it began to buzz, but just as Sale met the meaty section of the Astros’ lineup, he sharpened up, creating more swings and misses, his delivery and body language visibly more assured. He struck out Altuve, and then center fielder Kike Hernandez made a spectacular diving catch to save Sale and the inning.

Manager Alex Cora stuck with Sale to start the third, but after a pair of one-out singles, Sale struck out Kyle Tucker to leave on a high note after an animated conversation on the mound with Cora.

“I do believe he threw the ball a lot better, so he will be ready for his next one, and like I said, this guy, we count on him,” said Cora. “I think he made some good strides today.”

Cora laughed at how close he came to yanking Sale in the second inning with the bases full.

“We were close, but the matchups kind of favored us, and he found another gear,” said Cora. “So it’s something that obviously he wants more, right? He wants to go deeper in the game, but where we were bullpen-wise and the matchups that we had, we felt that that was the right time to take him out.”

As chipper as he was, Sale pointed out that he put a bit too much – more than six innings – on the plate of the bullpen.

“From a personal standpoint, I have to get more outs, there is no way around that,” said Sale. “When you’re asking your bullpen to go out there and throw seven innings of zeroes, that’s a lot. When you’re asking for four, three, sometimes even five, it’s tough. I think next time out I have to get a little more length out there and give those guys a little more leniency.”

Sale was pleased with his overall progress.

“Yes and no – yes, all my pitches are a work in progress – the changeups I threw tonight were exactly what I wanted to do, when I wanted to do it, and where I wanted them to be,” said Sale, who allowed five hits, walked one, and struck out two against the 15 batters he faced. “That’s something I’ll be able to lean on more. I’ve been grinding. There’s no doubt. There’s no hiding from it. I’ve been kicked around a little bit. That does something to me.

“I think this was a good direction for me personally.”

Sale said he will be available for Game 2 from the bullpen if needed.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.