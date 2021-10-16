With 16 combined pitchers - a new postseason record - it took 4:07 for the Astros to take a 5-4 decision, and it took an expanded scorecard to keep track of all the activity from the bullpen.

The parade started early, which guaranteed that Game 1 of the ALCS would go late into the October night. To steal the words of Dusty Baker, it was a “battle of the bullpen” between his Astros and the Red Sox to start this playoff series. A revolving door of pitching changes that, in the big picture, spoke to the state of baseball today, but in the short view, was too much for the Sox to overcome.

While baseball routinely crosses the four-hour mark for nine-inning games these days (it qualifies as a short one in the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry), this one was arduous from start to finish. Set up by two starters in Chris Sale and Framber Valdez who managed only eight outs apiece (both got the hook after 2 ⅔ innings), thus began the steady drumbeat from the bullpen to the mound.

Sale was better than he’s been - but given the low bar set by his previous two outings, who knows if he gets another start this series. The way these games are shaping up, though, he’ll always have a place in the pen. If his teammates could do their best to get the final 19 outs Friday, he’ll no doubt offer to pick up a few of theirs over the rest of this series.

“It’s hard [to get 19 outs], but we’ve done it before, so we just are going to keep doing that,” manager Alex Cora said. “Of course, we want our starters to go deeper in the game, but we feel like today we were very close to pulling this off pitching-wise. … We were in the game all the way until the end. We feel good about what we did offensively, so we just got to build it up and keep going and be ready for [Game 2].”

Here’s how the Sox hung in the fight.

First up was Adam Ottavino, who made it through a clean 1 ⅓ innings to preserve what was then a 3-1 lead. That also turned out to be the longest Red Sox relief stint of the night. He handed the baton to Josh Taylor, who got two outs before passing it off to Ryan Brasier, who got one.

So far so good.

Next up was Tanner Houck. He dropped the baton. The Sox pen proceeded to stumble across the finish line.

Houck’s hanging slider in the sixth inning was the first mistake, and the two-out, two-run homer Jose Altuve turned it into tied the game, 3-3. With Minute Maid Park rocking, orange towels waving all over, the momentum began to shift. Houck got out of the sixth with the game still tied, but his seventh-inning replacement Hansel Robles never even got a grip on that baton.

Robles made a two-out mistake of his own, and the fat changeup he served up to Carlos Correa was deposited into the left-field seats. The Astros took the lead, 4-3, and never looked back.

While Robles pointed skyward in the vain hope his outfield had a chance of catching the ball, he quickly dropped his arm in defeat when he realized it was on the way out. Correa knew it all along, immediately dropping his bat, tapping his wrist and mouthing the words “it’s my time” toward his teammates in the dugout, cupping his hand over his ear to the crowd and finally starting his hop, skip, and jump toward circling the bases.

Robles got the final out of the seventh, but the baton was passed again for the eighth, to Hirokazu Sawamura. Sawamura wasn’t even on the ALDS roster, and showed why.

A leadoff walk to Yuri Gurriel. A single to left by Chas McCormick. Then a pitch that hit Martin Maldonado. With the bases loaded, a sacrifice fly by Altuve gave the Astros a much-needed two-run cushion. They needed it to hold off the one Boston player who could do no wrong Friday night, the mighty Kiké Hernández. Hernández throw from center nearly got Gurriel at the plate, and when he added a solo homer in the top of ninth, his second of the game and fourth hit of the night, that extra Houston run proved crucial. It also chased Sawamura from the game, heading for the showers after getting only one out.

Martín Pérez closed out the parade in the ninth, but for the Red Sox, there was to be no celebration.

And for the rest of us? Hold off on the marching band, because this could be a sign of things to come. With two teams that work every pitch and stretch every count, with two lineups built from top to bottom with patience as well as power, with two managers evenly matched in their willingness to make any move at any time, the bullpens seem destined to remain the busiest places in the stadium.

It’s not how baseball was designed, but it’s what baseball has become. The pace is excruciating, the flow non-existent. With long at-bats broken up by meetings on the mound, secretive talks behind gloved faces, this is what the game looks like now.

“That’s the nature of the game, right?” Cora said. “They got some big outs, and we made - I don’t want to say we made only two mistakes, because probably we got away with some pitches in the heart of the plate, but they took advantage of two mistakes. Altuve on the slider, and Correa on the changeup, so we’ll keep doing what we do. We were in the game all the way until the end. We feel good about what we did [in Game 1] offensively, so we just got to build it up and keep going and be ready for [Game 2].”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.