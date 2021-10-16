On Friday, Chris Sale — the surprise Game 1 starter over Nate Eovaldi for the ALCS against the Astros — pitched well enough to entrust his team with a lead, but not long enough to ensure its safety. With Sale out of the game in the third inning, the Sox bullpen, tasked with recording 19 outs, eventually faltered in a 5-4 loss.

It is a puzzle that sometimes seems effortless to assemble, a single pitcher capable of briskly fitting together the entire picture on the right night. Yet in the postseason, the task becomes far different. All pieces potentially connecting, yet none perfectly, at a time of year when every pitcher on a staff is available, yet all are most likely pushing against their physical limits.

“It’s hard, but we’ve done it before,” Sox manager Alex Cora said of the difficulty his team faced. “Of course, we want our starters to go deeper in the game, but we feel like today we were very close to pulling this off.”

While the Sox carried a 3-1 lead through five innings, Jose Altuve’s two-run homer in the sixth and a solo blast by Carlos Correa in the seventh positioned Houston to claim the opening contest of a best-of-seven competition to advance to the World Series. The loss came despite another dazzling performance by Kiké Hernández, who went 4-for-5 with a pair of solo homers in defeat.

The Red Sox threatened in the top of the first, collecting a pair of singles and two walks. Yet those four baserunners translated to no runs: Kyle Schwarber grounded into a double play after Hernández led off with a single, and Hunter Renfroe flew out with the bases loaded and two outs to end the frame.

The Astros, by contrast, cashed in against an unsteady Chris Sale right away. The lefthander featured his best first-inning velocity of the year, averaging 95-96 m.p.h. on his fastball, but the Astros read the offering well.

Altuve led off with a walk and advanced to second on a one-out Alex Bregman single. A wild pitch advanced both into scoring position, and positioned Altuve to score when Yordan Alvarez lifted a sacrifice fly to left for a 1-0 advantage.

Houston again had Sale backpedaling in the second, loading the bases with one out. But the Sox starter recovered to get three straight swings-and-misses by Altuve for the second out. Michael Brantley then hit a soft, two-out liner to center.

Hernández initially froze before recognizing the ball’s trajectory. The center fielder raced in and made a diving catch just before the ball connected with the turf. What would have been a two-run single instead became an inning-ending out, with Hernández leaping and howling in celebration.

The October star soon had more reason to crow, leading off the third inning by sending a 448-foot rocket to center for a game-tying solo homer — he has four longballs in six playoff games. The Sox turned that single score into a crooked number, capitalizing when Altuve muffed a potential inning-ending double play grounder with runners on first and second and one out.

Xander Bogaerts, on second after a one-out walk and single by Rafael Devers, immediately read the misplay and scored on Altuve’s error. One batter later, Hunter Renfroe ripped a Valdez curveball down the third-base line for an RBI double and a 3-1 lead.

Valdez was pulled one batter later, his day done after just 2⅔ innings. Sale’s exit soon followed.

The Sox starter allowed back-to-back one-out singles in the third. He recovered to punch out Kyle Tucker on an elevated 96-m.p.h. fastball, but with a string of four straight Astros righties due up, manager Alex Cora turned to Adam Ottavino. The move was rewarded when the righthander retired Yuli Gurriel on an inning-ending groundout.

Sale thus departed his third straight start in fewer than three innings. But as opposed to poor performances that forced his team to scramble in Game 162 of the regular season and Game 2 of the ALDS, this time, Sale concluded a bend-don’t-break labor in possession of a 3-1 lead.

He lasted 2⅔ innings, in which he allowed one run on five singles and a hit batter. Though he struck out just two of the 15 he faced, both were at critical moments — particularly the Altuve punchout with the bases loaded.

“I do believe he threw the ball a lot better,” said Cora. “He wants to go deeper in the game, but where we were bullpen-wise and the matchups that we had, we felt that that was the right time to take him out.”

Still, it left his bullpen with more than six innings of work if the Sox were to win, an appropriate tone-setter for a game that felt like rush-hour traffic. A grinding pace, fueled by deep counts and foul balls, left the four-hour, seven-minute contest inching forward.

After Ottavino delivered a scoreless fourth, and Josh Taylor and Ryan Brasier combined to post a zero in the fifth, the Sox attempted to cut across lanes with Houck. The maneuver backfired when, with a runner on first and two outs, he opted for a first-pitch slider to Altuve.

The Astros second baseman added to his extraordinary postseason record, crushing the Houck Hanger into the Crawford Boxes in left for a game-tying, two-run homer — the 20th longball of Altuve’s playoff career, fourth most in MLB history.

With Robles on the mound for the seventh, Altuve’s longtime middle infield partner gave the Astros a lead. Correa’s eyes widened at the sight of an elevated changeup, and the longtime Houston cornerstone crushed the sixth pitch of his at-bat down the left field line. He stood at home as the ball sailed into the Crawford Boxes, tossing his bat aside and pointing at an invisible watch.

“It’s playoff time, baby,” Correa said on Fox afterward, later adding, “We live for this.”

Houston added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth against Hirokazu Sawamura, one that proved huge when Hernández drilled a solo homer to left against Houston closer Ryan Pressly in the ninth. Pressly recovered to get Kyle Schwarber, Bogaerts, and Devers in order to end it.

Hernández became the 17th player in postseason history with four hits and two homers in a game, and the fourth — joining Albert Pujols, Robin Yount, and George Brett — with multiple four-hit games in a single postseason.

“Enrique,” said Cora, “is en fuego.”

The two teams will meet again on Saturday, with Eovaldi on the mound for the Red Sox against Luis Garcia.

“We lost the first three games of the season to Baltimore, and we felt like Game 4 against Tampa was the season, to be honest with you,” said Cora. “We’ve been living like this for a while, so we’ll be ready for [Game 2].”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.