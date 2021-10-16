Despite his unfamiliarity with the sectional site, Emmerich will still roll into Tuesday with momentum. The 17-year-old senior from Swampscott captured his third consecutive Catholic Central League title Friday after shooting an 8-under-par 61 to set a new course record at Hillview Golf Course in North Reading.

“I’ve never played it or heard of it before,” Emmerich said of Bradford. “I asked some people and they said it’s a little tight, but that’s like every course around here at this point.”

When Aidan Emmerich arrives at Bradford Country Club in Haverhill on Monday for a practice round in preparation for Tuesday’s Division 2 North championship, it will be the first time on the course for the St. Mary’s standout.

That performance was hardly an outlier, however — Emmerich has been at the top of his game throughout the fall.

“Consistency-wise, I’ve been playing the best I have in my life right now,” Emmerich said. “I haven’t shot over par in what feels like a month.”

And Emmerich has been playing for quite a while: He’s in his seventh year of playing varsity golf after immediately making the team once he enrolled at the Catholic school in Lynn.

“I’ve had him since the sixth grade,” St. Mary’s golf coach Jay Fiste said. “He was one of my top three players back then and he was tiny — he was probably not even 5 feet tall and weighed probably 75 pounds.”

Although Emmerich admits it was “a little weird” playing varsity golf as a sixth-grader, it helped that he had two familiar faces, older brothers Christian and Max, on the team.

The three brothers played together on the Spartans for two seasons before Max graduated in 2017. That next fall, Aidan, then an eighth grader, and Christian, a junior at the time, led the team to the Division 3 state title at Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington.

“That was pretty big because we weren’t really expected to win it as a team,” said Christian, who earned the ‘17 individual title after carding a 1-under 69. “It was kind of like a longshot but we were able to pull it off.”

A year later, the two younger Emmerichs led the Spartans to another team title at Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown. Christian defended his individual title with an even-par 72, though he had to sweat it out because Aidan, then a freshman, was one shot off the pace.

“I definitely didn’t want to lose to him in the individual portion,” said Christian, now a 20-year-old junior standout at Holy Cross.. “But I’m also very happy he played a good round to help us win as a team.”

Once Christian graduated in 2019, Aidan seized the No. 1 spot as a sophomore. Max, now 22, began his college career at McDaniel College in Maryland and then ultimately transferred to Salem State where he played for the Vikings.

Although Aidan tied for seventh at the ‘19 Division 3 state championship held at Cranberry Valley Golf Course in Harwich, the Spartans still were able to claim a third consecutive team state title.

Aidan has been the lone Emmerich brother at St. Mary’s for a few years now, but he still feels burdened to do well and continue what Max and Christian started.

“There’s definitely pressure,” Aidan said. “You know if you play bad, you’re going to hear it from them. But if you play good, you’re going to get positive comments out of them. You just want to play as good as you can for the family.”

The Emmerich brothers got their start at the family’s home course, Kernwood Country Club in Salem, with their father, David, when they were youngsters. Their interest picked up when Max started high school, and Christian and Aidan really bonded.

“Our older brother was kind of off doing high school things, so we would play a lot more,” Christian said. “I’m a lefty and Aidan is a righty, so when we’d hit at the range, I’d be looking right at him and he’d be looking right at me.”

Aidan said if there’s one difference between him and Christian; the latter is more willing to tweak his mechanics. Aidan stays the course.

“If I’m playing bad, I kind of just accept it or I just try to feel it out,” Aidan said. “Golf is all about patience and I don’t like making any big changes. If I’m hitting it bad, I’ll work on my short game until I start hitting better.”

Aside from Fiste, who coached all three brothers at St. Mary’s, perhaps no one else has seen more of the Emmerichs than Craig Pitman, the assistant pro at Kernwood.

Ask Pitman what stands out about Aidan’s game and he’ll point to the senior’s work ethic.

“I’m most impressed with his practice regimen,” Pitman said. “It’s all day every day. He’s dedicated and works on the right things; he’s not just beating balls at the range, he’s on the putting green and is chipping balls. And he believes in himself — that’s a lot of it.”

For those who have seen Aidan play, his 5-foot-7 ½ inch stature is hardly intimidating. But he’ll wow competitors and onlookers alike with his swing — especially considering his drives routinely travel about 275 yards and almost always find the fairway.

“Size doesn’t really matter in golf to be honest, unless you’re doing what Bryson [DeChambeau] is doing,” Aidan said. “But I definitely need to put a lot of work in the gym during the offseason, but I’m not really worried about it right now.”

All Aidan is worried about right now is maintaining the torrid pace he’s executed the past month. Even Christian knows there isn’t much he can say to help boost his younger brother’s confidence as he looks to capture his first individual state title.

“Pretty much just dominate,” Christian said of his message to Aidan before the postseason. “He knows he’s the best player and he has the most talent by a longshot. It’s just about doing what he knows he can do.”

Tee shots

▪ Old Colony captured the Mayflower Athletic Conference team title Thursday at Acushnet River Valley Golf Course with the MAC’s co-Player of the Year, junior Luke Butler, shooting a season-low 76.

Junior Brady Weglowski carded an 82, and freshman Owen Levasseur (87) and junior Ty Dumas (87) helped OC outlast Upper Cape Tech, which won the Mass. Vocational state championship on the same course on Oct. 6.

“They have been consistently getting better and better,” Old Colony coach Kathy Peterson said. “This [MAC title] builds confidence in what they’re doing. Anyone who plays golf can tell you that you have to have confidence in yourself and your teammates, so I’m very excited to see what’s to come for them.”

Butler shared the MAC co-Player of the Year honor with Tri-County senior Matthew Brangiforte.

▪ Nauset senior captain Cooper Guiliano shot a 5-over-par 75 to win the Cape Cod High School Golf Championship’s individual crown and lead the Warriors to the team title Friday at Willowbend.

Guiliano is the first Nauset golfer to win the individual title since Paul Ecker in 2007. He combined with freshman Jack Martin (76) and senior Nemo Frawley (90) for the Warriors’ team score of 241, two strokes better than runner-up Barnstable.

▪ This is the MIAA’s postseason lineup:

Monday — Division 1 Central (Heritage CC, 9 a.m.); D3 North (Renaissance GC, Haverhill, 9 a.m.); D2 South (Easton CC, 9 a.m.) D3 South (Foxborough CC, 10 a.m.); D1 West (Tekoa CC, Westfield, 10 a.m.); D2 West (Berkshire Hills CC, Pittsfield, 10 a.m.).

Tuesday — D2 Central (Maplegate CC, Bellingham, 9 a.m.); D3 Central (New England CC, Bellingham, 9:30 a.m.); D1 North (Bass Rocks GC, Gloucester, 10 a.m.); D2 North (Bradford CC, 9 a.m.); D1 South (Acushnet River Valley, 9 a.m.). D3 West (Country Club of Greenfield, 9 a.m.)

State finals, Monday, Oct. 25

Division 1 final: at Wentworth Hill CC, Plainville, 9:30 a.m.

Division 2 final: at Sandy Burr CC, Wayland, 9 a.m.

Division 3 final: at Shining Rock GC, Northbridge, 10 a.m.



