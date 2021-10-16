A night that began in promising fashion for the Boston College football team quickly soured and spiraled into a lopsided defeat the Eagles will want to quickly put behind them.
No. 22 North Carolina State scored 26 unanswered points, running away with a decisive 33-7 win at Alumni Stadium on Saturday. The Eagles (4-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who last beat an Associated Press-ranked team in 2014, have lost two straight after starting 4-0 for the first time since 2007.
Both teams scored on their opening drive, as N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary found Devin Carter for an acrobatic 40-yard grab and Boston College QB Dennis Grosel hit tight end Trae Barry for an 8-yard strike. Neither side converted the rest of the quarter, and Christopher Dunn drilled a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give the Wolfpack (5-1, 2-0 ACC) a 10-7 edge at the break.
Advertisement
Each offense had exactly 172 yards in the first half — the Eagles held a 100-61 edge on the ground, the Wolfpack a 111-72 advantage in the air. BC had negative-3 rushing yards in the second half, as the Wolfpack quickly snatched momentum and never relented in a dominant stretch.
They extended the lead to 17-7 three minutes into the third when BC punter Grant Carlson fumbled the ball and freshman Devan Boykin ran it back 34 yards for a touchdown. N.C. State then capitalized on a Grosel interception when Leary and Dylan Parham connected for a 4-yard TD reception.
Thayer Thomas added a 79-yard touchdown to make it 31-7 and put the game out of reach. They added a safety late in the fourth quarter for good measure.
Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.