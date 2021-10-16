A night that began in promising fashion for the Boston College football team quickly soured and spiraled into a lopsided defeat the Eagles will want to quickly put behind them.

No. 22 North Carolina State scored 26 unanswered points, running away with a decisive 33-7 win at Alumni Stadium on Saturday. The Eagles (4-2, 0-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who last beat an Associated Press-ranked team in 2014, have lost two straight after starting 4-0 for the first time since 2007.

Both teams scored on their opening drive, as N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary found Devin Carter for an acrobatic 40-yard grab and Boston College QB Dennis Grosel hit tight end Trae Barry for an 8-yard strike. Neither side converted the rest of the quarter, and Christopher Dunn drilled a 27-yard field goal as time expired to give the Wolfpack (5-1, 2-0 ACC) a 10-7 edge at the break.