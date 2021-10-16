In 2018, the Sox beat the Yankees, 16-1, after losing Game 2 of the ALDS. On Oct. 8, the Sox beat the Rays, 14-6, after losing the first game of the first round. Saturday, after an excruciating 5-4 Game 1 loss, the Sox jumped to an 8-0 lead on grand slams (J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers) in the first two innings. Kiké Hernández — The Greatest Player in the History of Baseball — hit a solo shot in the third to make it 9-0.

The Sox are 16-5 in playoff games under Cora. After those losses, they are 5-0 with a run differential of plus-32, including Saturday’s 9-5 Game 2 ALCS victory over the Houston Astros.

Advertisement

Take that, you cheatin’, stylin’ Stros!

The Sox couldn’t have been too happy in the seventh inning Friday when Houston’s veteran shortstop, Carlos Correa, looked at his wrist, as if he was wearing a watch, before running out of the batter’s box after slugging a go-ahead homer off Hansel Robles. It certainly looked disrespectful. It was a little like Aaron Judge walking by the Fenway clubhouse with a boom box playing Sinatra’s “New York, New York” after the Yankees won at Fenway in October of ‘18. It was also reminiscent of the Rays lounging in their dugout eating popcorn as they blanked the Red Sox in Game 1 at the Trop Dome.

Just a few hours after Friday’s four-hour-seven-minute epic, the Sox and Astros returned to Minute Maid for Game 2. Anticipation was great. The park was filled with orange-clad Houstonians, ready to watch their ‘Stros jump to a 2-0 Series lead en route to a non-cheatin’ World Series showdown with the same Dodgers they robbed in 2017.

Advertisement

Little did these folks know what they were in for. The game started at 3:21 CT, and was effectively over in time for everybody to get home for the second half of BYU vs. Baylor on ESPN.

Houston’s sage skipper, Dusty Baker, opted to start second-year Venezuelan righty Luis Garcia and he submitted one of the truly awful performances in postseason lore. He looked like a man who did not want to throw the ball to home plate. In terms of urgency, Garcia made Daisuke Matsuzaka look like Mark Buehrle.

The kid threw 29 pitches in a 21-minute half-inning. Kyle Schwarber led with a rope double to right. Garcia walked Devers after getting ahead, 0 and 2. He walked Alex Verdugo to load the bases. Then he threw a meatball to Martinez, who lined it over the wall in right to make it, 4-0. Martinez has 28 RBIs in 26 postseason games. Eight homers.

In the second, Garcia walked Kevin Plawecki to start the inning. Baker came out with a trainer and it was decided that Garcia had a bad knee and needed to leave. This meant Jake Odorizzi could take all the time he wanted to get loose. Odorizzi milked it, big time. He stretched. He long-tossed. He short-tossed. Maybe he was trying to freeze Nate Eovaldi in the Sox dugout. Maybe he was just giving everybody the finger. By any measure, it was one of the worst advertisements for baseball. Sad but true, MLB’s players have little concept of how unwatchable they are making their product.

Advertisement

After the warm-up of the century, Odorizzi gave up a couple of singles and a grand slam to Devers (maybe Odorizzi should have warmed up longer). The Sox became the first team in big league history to hit two grannies in one game and it was still the second inning.

At that moment, Boston led, 8-0, we were seven outs into the game, and more than an hour had elapsed. Most everybody (including Baker and the ‘Stros) would have been happy to call it a day and agree to resume the series, 1-1, at Fenway Monday.

Hernández’s millionth homer of the last week made it 9-0 in the fourth. The ‘Stros rallied for three in the bottom of the fourth, but Eovaldi stuck around long enough (5⅓ innings) for the win. Getting 5⅓ innings from a starter in October of 2021 is like getting a Jack Morris 10-inning shutout.

This much seems clear. The Astros may not have enough pitching to contain the Red Sox. Houston lost stopper Lance McCullers Jr. to a forearm injury before the start of the series. Neither of Baker’s first two starters lasted three innings. And now Garcia is hurt.

Even a staff with strong, healthy arms would have trouble with what the Red Sox hitters are doing. Cora’s lineup is daunting — especially the day after you beat them.

Don’t poke the laundry cart tires. Don’t get the Cora-men mad. They will come back the next day to beat you up and steal your lunch money.

Advertisement

See you at Fenway Monday at 8:08 p.m.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.