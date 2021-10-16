Follow along with our game updates and commentary/analysis from Globe Red Sox reporter Alex Speier.

It’s a quick turnaround in the ALCS, with Game 2 in the late afternoon following a late-night affair in Game 1, which Houston won, 5-4.

As noted — 2:50 p.m.

Here are a few nuggets from the pregame notes package prepared by the Red Sox media relations staff:

• The last three times the Sox lost Game 1 of the ALCS, they went on to win the World Series (2004, 2013, 2018).

• Kiké Hernández is leading MLB this postseason in hits (14), doubles (4), HR (4), XBH (8), RBI (8), AVG (.500), SLG (1.071), OPS (1.571), and total bases (30).

• The Sox have recorded 10-plus hits in each of their last four games, matching their longest streak in a single postseason (also twice in 2004 and once in 2007).

• The Red Sox have seven players batting .300 or higher in the postseason (min. 10 at-bats). Six players have an OPS above .900: Kiké Hernández (1.571), J.D. Martinez (1.032), Xander Bogaerts (.994), Rafael Devers (.974), Kyle Schwarber (.912), and Alex Verdugo (.909).

The pitching matchup — 2:45 p.m.

From Amin Touri in today’s ALCS Game 2 preview post:

With much of the Sox bullpen seeing action on Friday, Boston needs Nate Eovaldi to pitch deep into Saturday’s contest — the righthander has pitched at least five innings in both of his postseason starts, but was roughed up to the tune of 11 hits and five earned runs in his only start against the Astros this season.

Luis Garcia will throw for Houston; the rookie righthander threw seven innings of one-run ball against the Sox on June 1.

Lineups will be here when available.

About last night — 2:28 p.m.

Here is the Globe’s coverage of Game 1:

Dan Shaughnessy: Alex Cora took a chance by starting Chris Sale in Game 1, but the Sox manager’s luck finally ran out

Peter Abraham: There wasn’t much more Kiké Hernández could have done to help the Red Sox in Game 1

Alex Speier: ‘We were very close to pulling this off.’ Red Sox come up just short in Game 1 of ALCS

Michael Silverman: ‘I have to get more outs.’ Chris Sale only lasted into the third inning, but was pleased by his progress

Tara Sullivan: If Game 1 is any indication, the ALCS will be a long, slow bullpen relay

Video: Watch the highlights of Kiké Hernández’s amazing performance in Game 1

Photography throughout our coverage is by legendary sports photographer Jim Davis of the Globe staff.

Video: Watch a Game 1 recap — 2:00 p.m.

