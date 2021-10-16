FOXBOROUGH – The Revolution closed in on their first Supporters’ Shield by playing to a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire, but they twice surrendered the lead before a season-high crowd of 28,414 Saturday night.
Gustavo Bou’s 76th-minute goal appeared sufficient for a Revolution victory, but the Revolution struggled to protect the lead, Ignacio Aliseda equalizing in the 88th minute.
The Revolution (20-4-6, 66 points), who visit D.C. United on Wednesday, continue to lead the overall MLS standings and moved within 9 points of clinching the Supporters’ Shield. Both teams appeared stale following a 17-day break, but the Revolution rallied with the second-half additions of Emmanuel Boateng, Tajon Buchanan, and Adam Buksa.
Advertisement
The Revolution, 11-1-3 at home, extended their unbeaten streaks of nine games overall and seven games at home. Chicago (7-16-7, 28 points) snapped a four-game road losing streak.
Wilfrid Kaptoum opened the scoring with his first goal of the season, finishing from just outside the penalty arc as the Fire struggled to clear a corner kick in the 47th minute. Alvaro Medran equalized with a back post finish off a Jhon Jairo Espinoza cross in the 49th minute. The sequence started with a throw-in on the left, Espinoza taking possession unmarked on the right.
The Revolution squandered several chances before Bou chipped Gabriel Slonina in the 76th minute. Gil lofted a long ball to the edge of the penalty area, the ball holding up on the artificial surface, Bou then lobbing the shot from about 15 yards.
Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.