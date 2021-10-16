FOXBOROUGH – The Revolution closed in on their first Supporters’ Shield by playing to a 2-2 tie with the Chicago Fire, but they twice surrendered the lead before a season-high crowd of 28,414 Saturday night.

Gustavo Bou’s 76th-minute goal appeared sufficient for a Revolution victory, but the Revolution struggled to protect the lead, Ignacio Aliseda equalizing in the 88th minute.

The Revolution (20-4-6, 66 points), who visit D.C. United on Wednesday, continue to lead the overall MLS standings and moved within 9 points of clinching the Supporters’ Shield. Both teams appeared stale following a 17-day break, but the Revolution rallied with the second-half additions of Emmanuel Boateng, Tajon Buchanan, and Adam Buksa.