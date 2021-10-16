Garcia then walked the leadoff hitter in the second and came out of the game with a sore right knee. Or so the Astros said.

When Houston Astros starter Luis Garcia operated with all the speed of a three-legged turtle in the first inning of Game 2 of the ALCS on Saturday, the Sox worked two walks to load the bases and J.D. Martinez belted a grand slam.

HOUSTON — Apparently all good things really do come to those who wait. Just ask the Red Sox.

That gave Jake Odorizzi all the time he needed to warm up, which was nearly 15 minutes. Even the fans at Minute Maid Park became agitated by the delay.

The ever-patient Sox again loaded the bases, and this time it was Rafael Devers who delivered the slam. That made the Sox the first team in postseason history to hit two grand slams in the same game, and they did it in two innings.

The remainder of the game was played because that’s what the rules dictate. It proved to be a 9-5 victory for the Sox.

Now the series, tied 1-1, shifts to Fenway Park for three games with the Sox three wins away from their fifth pennant this century. Game 3 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. Monday night.

Postseason terror Kiké Hernández also homered for the Sox, who rebounding convincingly from a 5-4 loss in Game 1. He is 16 of 32 in seven playoff games this season with five home runs, nine RBIs, and nine runs scored.

Hernández’s five home runs tie a franchise record for a single postseason. The others were Todd Walker in 2003, and David Ortiz in both 2004 and ‘13.

Houston native Nate Eovaldi pitched into the sixth inning to record the victory. He waited through a 21-minute top of the first inning to throw 19 pitches, then had another lengthy break before coming out for the second.

But he stayed sharp, allowing three runs on five hits over 5⅓ innings with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Astros scored all three of their runs against Eovaldi in the fourth inning. Yordan Alvarez drew a two-out walk and Carlos Correa singled.

Kyle Tucker’s double to left field scored Alvarez, and Yuli Gurriel’s single drove in two more runs and energized the crowd. Eovaldi struck out Chas McCormick on three pitches to end the rally.

Eovaldi is 2-0 with a 3.45 earned run average in three postseason starts this season, and for his career is 4-1 with a 2.34 ERA in eight games. The Sox won seven of them.

Eovaldi threw only 81 pitches. That should leave him with plenty in the tank for his next appearance, potentially in relief.

Adam Ottavino, Garrett Whitlock, Darwinzon Hernandez, and Ryan Brasier came out of the bullpen to wrap the game up. Hernandez allowed two home runs in the ninth before Brasier finished the game.

The only run the Sox scored the final seven innings came on Hernández’s homer to left field in the fourth inning. They had all they needed in the first two.

Kyle Schwarber doubled to right field to start the game. Devers then walked, as did Alex Verdugo with two outs. Martinez didn’t wait. He took a cutter off the plate, then hammered a high fastball the other way to right field for his eighth postseason home run.

Martinez has 28 RBIs in 26 postseason games. With the Red Sox, it’s 18 RBIs in 15 games.

The second inning had some more action. After Garcia walked Kevin Plawecki and left the game, Christian Arroyo singled once Odorizzi finally decided he was ready.

Hernández singled to load the bases, and Devers drove a cutter down the right-field line for his 13th postseason homer. Three have come against the Astros.

The Sox are 16-5 in postseason games under manager Alex Cora, and 5-0 after a loss. The Sox have outscored teams, 55-21, in those five games.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.