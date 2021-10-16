Hard not to smile at Jonathan Drouin , after missing Montreal’s Stanley Cup run because he stepped away to focus on his mental health, scoring against Toronto.

We saw Chicago captain Jonathan Toews , illness wiping out his entire 2020-21 season, returning with his two-way game intact after 421 days between games.

Forever underrated ex-Bruin Danton Heinen, one of several Penguins forwards moving up the lineup with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin out, notched the first goal of 2021-22 as the Penguins spoiled the Lightning’s banner-raising party.

There was Scituate’s Ryan Donato, who has bounced from the Bruins to the Wild to the Sharks to the Kraken, getting his hands dirty and scoring the first goal in Seattle franchise history. He’s now the answer to a trivia question, and one of the dreamers in the Pacific Northwest. Try telling them they can’t be the next Vegas.

“I’ve been through the ringerw a few times,” Donato said. “I’ve had a lot of opportunities that didn’t go in, that I need to bear down on.”

It was easy to feel good for Brian Boyle, whose only competitive hockey last year came at the World Championships and pick-up skates in Foxborough. After earning a contract off a camp tryout, the 36-year-old Hingham giant scored for the Penguins in his return to the league.

“I’ve had a good summer,” he said in August. “Still training and skating and hoping for another chance. Last summer I was checking my phone too much [waiting for a deal]. It was a weird year and it was tough for a lot of people.”

Now hockey’s back, the stands and press boxes are full, and sorry to be so sappy, but it feels wonderful.

CASHING IN

Pastrnak next in

line for payday

With Charlie McAvoy locked up, David Pastrnak is the next Bruin set to be paid. Maddie Meyer/Getty

Notes on the Bruins . . .

▪ Now that Charlie McAvoy has caught a $9.5 million wave, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney can turn his attention to a few other upcoming deals.

He did well by bringing in McAvoy at $76 million over eight years. That ticket was the richest the team has ever handed out. It also tied for the second highest among defensemen since last season ended (Chicago’s Seth Jones is also at $9.5M; Columbus’s Zach Werenski came in at $9.583M). Had McAvoy played out this season, with a full year on Boston’s loaded power play, he could have put up the kind of stats that brought him to eight figures. He had arbitration rights (RFA), and the ability to field offer sheets. There would have been a threat, however small, of someone offering four first-round picks for a 23-year-old franchise defenseman.

The major concern for Sweeney is David Pastrnak, currently on a bargain $6.667 million deal, who is due for a new contract in the summer of 2023. Like McAvoy, he has expressed nothing but love for Boston since his draft day. Looking at the $9 million Minnesota gave Kirill Kaprizov, and the $9.25 milion Colorado handed Mikko Rantanen, it would be quite a pull for Sweeney and Co. to get Pastrnak under $10 million on a long-term deal.

▪ If Patrice Bergeron returns, he likely won’t exceed his expiring number ($6.785M). Bergeron, 36, said recently he wants to play his 18th NHL season and reassess. Sweeney doesn’t seem to think Bergeron’s career is close to done.

“I think we have a hell of a No. 1 center,” he said. “I think he’s aged really well and he’ll continue to age really well.”

▪ Jack Studnicka, projected as a top-six center of the future, is on an expiring entry-level deal. Studnicka is starting the year in Providence. What will his cap hit be if he elbows his way into the Boston lineup come playoff time? Seems likely this ends in a two- to three-year bridge deal that helps Studnicka and the club establish expectations.

▪ Numbers almost surely discussed between McAvoy’s camp and the Bruins’ brass: The Bruins earned 61.1 percent of shots on goal when he was on the ice (no defenseman had a better mark) and 58.5 percent of shot attempts (fourth). The Bruins’ share of expected goals, a measure of shot and scoring chance quality, was 58.84 (fifth). They had 58.1 percent of scoring chances (fifth).

This from a player who began shifts in the offensive zone 52 percent of the time, ranking 44th among regular defenseman. Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar, Jakob Chychrun, Roman Josi, and other offensive producers were above 60, all ranking in the top 13.

More time on the power play should mean more production for Charlie McAvoy. Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

▪ With a full year feeding the Bruins’ star-studded power play, McAvoy could smash his previous career high of 32 points. McAvoy scored at a 48-point pace in last year’s shortened season.

“In college, I just wanted to get points. [Zdeno Chara] really taught me, ‘This is how we’re going to defend. This is how we take care of our own end,’” McAvoy said before the season. “If I have a game with zero goals, zero points, I was plus-2.

“If I was great on breakouts, if I broke plays up, if I played physical, if I carried the game, then I’ll say I had a hell of a game. You can go out and have three points and be dash-2.

“Obviously, do I want to produce? Hell yeah I want to produce. I want to get as many points as I can. At the same time, there are other factors in the game that I pride myself in just as much, that allow you to say, ‘I had a great game.’ I feel like I’m honest with myself and realistic in that.”

▪ Coach Bruce Cassidy liked hearing that Ray Bourque wants to take McAvoy and Brandon Carlo out to dinner. Bourque pitched the idea as the three spent a few moments together after the Hall of Famer’s charity golf tournament in Stratham, N.H., on Aug. 26. Bourque was talking game theory to them.

“It’s about being an animal every day,” he told them, sprinkling in a few choice words. “This is your team. You’re going to be together for hopefully many years to come.”

▪ Keeping defensemen healthy was an offseason focus, particularly since the Bruins are light on right-side depth. One method discussed with the blue-line corps: reverse hits.

“They’re perfectly legal,” Cassidy said. “Shoulder to shoulder, just so a guy knows, ‘Hey, I’m not going to take it.’”

Matt Grzelcyk, 5 feet 9 inches tall, knows he’s going to take a pounding if he’s in someone’s crosshairs, so coaches ask him to stay out of dangerous areas whenever possible. On the other hand, forwards relish lining up the 6-foot-6-inch Carlo, who rarely had to worry about protecting himself at the lower levels. In the NHL, he has had four concussions in the last 50 months.

“This is the NHL,” Cassidy said. “Guys don’t care. Hitters are going to hit. That’s what they’re paid to do.

“The old days it was, get your stick up, things you can’t do as much anymore. They’re just not acceptable. But you can get your shoulder up and shift your body weight knowing there’s a hit coming. And have an idea of what guys tend to finish their checks.”

FIRST TEAM

New England’s best

take a bow

Weymouth's Charlie Coyle centers the Globe's All-New England team. Maddie Meyer/Getty

Brian Boyle and Ryan Donato missed the cut of our Globe All-New England team. Here are the selections:

LW, Max Pacioretty, Vegas (New Canaan, Conn.) — Going strong at age 33. Soon to be 33 and going strong. Tied for fourth last season among left wings in goals (24, same as Alex Ovechkin). First point-per-game season (51 in 48 games) of his career. Has been top 25 in scoring the last two years. Was 13th in 5-on-5 points (33). Also considered: the Rangers’ hard-charging Chris Kreider (Boxford).

C, Charlie Coyle, Boston (Weymouth) — Injuries create opportunity, and with Buffalo’s Jack Eichel (North Chelmsford) and Philadelphia’s Kevin Hayes (Dorchester) on the shelf, Coyle rides with this line. Like the Bruins, we’re hoping he’s up to the task.

RW, Conor Garland, Vancouver (Scituate) — Prime opportunity and bigger paychecks with the Canucks after being one of the few bright spots for Arizona (12-27—39 in 49 games). At age 25, has long-term security (five years at $4.95 million).

LD, Matt Grzelcyk, Boston (Charlestown) — Will see numbers decrease after ceding power-play time to Charlie McAvoy, but Bruins value his quick feet and sharp stick. When they need 5-on-5 offense, they’ll roll the Grzelcyk-McAvoy pair with their powerful top line. Also considered: Calgary’s Noah Hanifin (Norwood).

RD, John Marino, Pittsburgh (North Easton) — Among the league’s better defenders. Expectations are high as he enters his third season, given that he starts a six-year contract worth $4.4 million. If our man-advantage is stalling out, we’ll tap Philadelphia’s Keith Yandle (Milton), who had 24 assists (17 on the power play) in 56 games with Florida last season.

G, Spencer Knight, Florida (Darien, Conn.) — Many are bullish on the Panthers this year, and the anticipated rise of the ex-BC Eagle is a major reason. Thankfully for GM Bill Zito, who inherited Sergei Bobrovsky’s $10 million cap hit (through 2026), his potential starter, age 20, is on a rookie deal this year and next.

ETC.

TNT wins over this viewer

Score an early win for TNT in the battle of the new hockey networks.

ESPN had the higher-profile games in the opening week — the Lightning’s banner-raising and the Kraken’s debut — and has Disney’s production muscle behind it. But, to this eye, TNT has a more watchable product.

The latter won with compelling studio content, sparked by the combination of Wayne Gretzky and Charles Barkley. The gregarious NBA on TNT analyst, donning goalie gear donated by the retired Pekka Rinne, stopped one of five soft-rubber-puck shots from Gretzky in an intermission segment. Barkley apparently protested strapping on the leg pads, so he was using just a blocker, trapper, and stick.

Gretzky looked fairly comfortable on screen, even working a long night of hockey in Thursday’s TNT debut, and his words carried weight. His panelmates, while lightly roasting him for wearing a sweater vest from a university professor’s closet, earned plus grades. Longtime Gretzky associate Rick Tocchet, formerly the Coyotes coach, was unafraid to call out the losing Rangers for playing “summer hockey.” Ex-NHL enforcer Paul Bissonnette brought a wisecracking ease and goofball energy. Liam McHugh remains a top-shelf host.

The in-game presentation included smartly placed graphics, like power-play time remaining and shot-speed radar, superimposed where the eye is already traveling. They also had a shot counter, a necessary on-screen item ESPN opted not to include.

The mic’d-up moments were hits, too. Broadcasters talking to players while they’re doing their pregame drills brought more naturally flowing thoughts than interrupting their routine and having them wear a headset.

For the next broadcast, wouldn’t mind fewer in-your-face, carnival-barker DraftKings segments — bet $100 on Alex Ovechkin scoring to win $1,300! — and more Anson Carter, who brings an important perspective.

Loose pucks

Brady Tkachuk and the Senators agreed to a seven-year deal this week. Graham Hughes/Associated Press

Doesn’t look like the Tkachuk boys will be reuniting any time soon, unless it’s in Ottawa or at the Beijing Olympics. While Matthew Tkachuk’s $7 million ticket with the Flames is expiring, the seven-year, $57.5M deal Brady Tkachuk signed with the Senators lasts through 2028. The younger Tkachuk is the 11th-highest-paid winger in the game (AAV: $8.214M) . . . With escrow taking 17.2 percent of player paychecks this season (based on last year’s hockey-related revenue), Erik Karlsson has to be bummed. He makes a league-high $14.5 million salary. Escrow drops to 10 percent next year . . . Nick Suzuki, whose stellar playoffs with Montreal brought an eight-year, $63 million extension: “I was saying to my brother, it’s like I was playing NHL ‘20 and I could just give myself whatever contract.” . . . What’s David Quinn been up to lately? Hanging with Jon Cooper and the Tampa Bay Lightning staff, as part of a self-guided learning tour. Quinn, swept out in the Rangers’ May housecleaning, was heading to a Sarasota, Fla., beach when reached last week . . . Another ex-Blueshirt, Henrik Lundqvist, resurfaced as an analyst for MSG Network. The sharply dressed Swede has always been camera-friendly . . . The only players currently in the league who were playing the last time ESPN televised an opening night: Zdeno Chara, Joe Thornton (1997 debuts), Jason Spezza (2002), Patrice Bergeron, Brent Burns, and Dustin Brown (2003) . . . Bruins prospect Johnny Beecher has some tough luck. After shoulder surgery ended last season, the Michigan junior is expected to return in November after a different upper-body injury. McAvoy’s agent, Michael Curran, asked in August to name a non-client he’s eager to watch this season, mentioned Beecher: “I think he’s a good hockey player. The upside for him is huge if he continues to develop. [Size and skating] are there. He’s going to play in [Boston’s] lineup, but where? That’s up to him.” . . . Ryan Donato joined James Neal (Vegas), Bruce Gardiner (Columbus), Marian Gaborik (Minnesota), Kelly Buchberger (Atlanta), Andrew Brunette (Nashville), Scott Mellanby (Florida), Sean Hill (Anaheim), Chris Kontos (Tampa Bay), and Neil Brady (Ottawa) as expansion first-goal scorers . . . Boy, do the Avalanche make some nice plays. Must-watch stuff, as anticipated, even without Nathan MacKinnon (COVID protocol) . . . If new Blackhawks starter Marc-Andre Fleury beats the Kraken (Nov. 17) and Golden Knights (Jan. 8), he will become the first goalie with a win over all 32 NHL teams. Dallas backup Braden Holtby would have to beat the Capitals (March 20) and Kraken (April 3). A similarly long shot is well-traveled Vancouver backup Jaroslav Halak. The ex-Bruin has not beaten the Blues, and it’s likely Thatcher Demko will get the call for the Canucks’ Oct. 23 date with Seattle . . . Stick tap to the AHL, which for the first time will include 10 female referees or linespeople, including Massachusetts-raised refs Katie Guay (Mansfield) and Kelly Cooke (Andover) . . . What can McAvoy’s Long Island pal, Adam Fox, do for an encore? “I’d like to say do the same thing,” the Norris Trophy winner said. “I’m not the flashiest player, but I try to play the right way. I’m not going to try to get out of my element. It’s nice to get recognized for doing what I do.” . . . ESPN gave McAvoy, Charlie Coyle, and their significant others, primo seats next to the Yankees dugout for the Oct. 5 Wild Card Game game at Fenway Park, all to run a 30-second promo for ESPN’s opening-night NHL coverage. “I was so close to Aaron Boone, I felt weird not talking to him,” said McAvoy, who has adopted Red Sox fandom since arriving at BU. His love for the New York Football Giants remains . . . The Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame will induct a class of 15 at a Nov. 10 ceremony in Malden, including gold-medal winning 2018 US Olympians Kacey Bellamy, Meghan Duggan, Kali Flanagan, and Paul Mara, ex-Bruin Kevin Stevens, and Bill Cleary Sr., the father of the former Harvard coach . . . Book recommendation: “Late in the Third,” by former Harvard goalie, Bruins goalie coach, and ECAC and Hockey East administrator Joe Bertagna. Insightful, good-humored stories that even those in the first and second periods of life will enjoy. Order at lateinthethird.com . . . The pandemic delayed a celebration of Travis Roy’s life, but the family is welcoming all to BU’s Agganis Arena on Oct. 21. The event is free, but online registration and proof of vaccination is necessary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. More information (and an online stream the night of the event) is at travisroyfoundation.org.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.