Worcester police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left an 18-year-old man injured, the department said in a statement.

Officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter activation near Pasadena Parkway at 5:40 a.m., police said. Dispatchers received a call that there was a gunshot victim in the area while police were en route to the scene, according to the statement.

When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital.