Worcester police are investigating an early morning shooting Sunday that left an 18-year-old man injured, the department said in a statement.
Officers responded to a report of a ShotSpotter activation near Pasadena Parkway at 5:40 a.m., police said. Dispatchers received a call that there was a gunshot victim in the area while police were en route to the scene, according to the statement.
When they arrived, officers found an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to a hospital.
Worcester police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call detectives at 508-799-8651.
Advertisement
Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.