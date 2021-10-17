Paula Kelsey was last seen around 7:25 a.m. Friday near Richmond Hill Road, according to a missing-person poster shared on Twitter by State Police.

Authorities are searching for a 77-year-old woman “in a state of altered mental status” who was last seen in Cheshire early Friday morning, according to State Police.

Paula Kelsey was last seen Friday morning near Richmond Hill Road in Cheshire.

Kelsey was wearing a black or red shirt, black and white leggings, and white shoes when she went missing, according to the poster.

State troopers “who have specialized training in searching areas of difficult terrain” are assisting Adams police with the search, along with officers and firefighters from several other departments, State Police tweeted.

Kelsey still had not been found late Sunday afternoon, “despite hours of searching by more than 30 law enforcement officers & firefighters from multiple agencies,” State Police said on Twitter.

State Police asked that anyone with information call Adams Police at 413-743-1212.





