And with that Alice — who was 9 at the time — began a record tenure at the camp that stretched until 2019, when she was 94. In the beginning, conditions were basic. “We had kerosene lamps,” she told NBC News in 2010 , “and everyone bathed and washed their clothes in the lake.”

Informed at the dock that the camp was now open to families, Alice’s father helped her mother and three of their children board the boat, then headed home to Wellesley to fetch clothes and supplies for their stay.

One summer day in 1934, Alice Erickson and her family drove to Lake Winnipesaukee’s shore in New Hampshire, bringing her father to a boat that would spirit him to a men’s summer camp on Sandy Island.

Mrs. Erickson, whose longevity earned her the unofficial title of queen of the Sandy Island YMCA Family Camp, died of cancer at home Thursday in the North Hill Retirement Community in Needham. She was 96 and previously had lived in Wellesley.

“She was the matriarch,” said Kate Lemay, executive director of YMCA of Greater Boston overnight camps. “She was for the whole camp.”

Such dedication to Sandy Island also brought Mrs. Erickson a measure of fame.

Along with being in the NBC News report, she was quoted in a Washington Post article about the camp and was featured on the front page of the Globe in 2013, when she made her 75th summer pilgrimage.

Her parents didn’t go to camp for some summers during World War II, and one August years later, Mrs. Erickson and her husband took their children on a cross-country drive to and from California, instead of heading north to Lake Winnipesaukee.

Otherwise, though, “Sandy is one of these constant things,” she told the Globe in 2013. “Where else can you come for a week and not have to cook or clean and just enjoy the company?”

Then 88, Mrs. Erickson was still joining bocce games and vigorously participating in line-dances at the camp’s lodge, twirling and spinning through the steps of the “Salty Dog Rag.”

Dancing changed her life when she met Harold Erickson at the camp one summer. Two weeks of dancing together set them on a path toward getting engaged the following spring.

They married in 1952 and had four children who also became campers — as did their children, and their children’s children, turning the Ericksons into a five-generation family at the camp.

In the summer of 2013, four generations were in attendance, stretching from 88-year-old Mrs. Erickson to her 9-month-old great-grandson, Orion.

Some parts of life on Sandy Island evolved over the years, Mrs. Erickson observed, including how food was kept cool.

“We used to get blocks of ice from the lake,” she told NBC.

The fifth of six siblings, Alice L. Nakashian was born in Newton-Wellesley Hospital on March 1, 1925, and grew up in Wellesley.

Her father, Edward Nakashian, sold rugs in Wellesley and her mother, Aroussiak Bogosian Nakashian, helped out with the business, as did Alice and their siblings while they were growing up.

Alice graduated from Wellesley High School. She and Harold spent their marriage living in a Wellesley house her father had built.

An Army veteran of World War II, Harold was a lineman for the telephone company. He died in 2006.

After meeting on the dance floor, dancing remained a key part of their lives. At one point, they took up square dancing and regularly headed out in the evening dressed in square-dancing outfits.

“My mom was musical. She liked to sing, she could play piano, and she sang in the Wellesley Hills Congregational Church choir,” said her son, Bob of Meredith, N.H.

“When she was younger, she attended the Trapp family music camp up in Vermont,” he said. “She actually met the people that the ‘Sound of Music’ was all about.”

Mrs. Erickson “loved, loved, loved classical music,” said her daughter Ruth Doucette of Reading.

At dinner, Mrs. Erickson and her husband would switch on WCRB-FM, the classical music station, and play name that tune, only with Bach and Beethoven, quizzing their children about symphonies and chamber music.

Whether at home or on Sandy Island, Mrs. Erickson “had a beautiful smile and people gravitated to her,” said her daughter Jean Moroney of La Jolla, Calif.

“I think a lot of the secret is she listened to people,” Jean said. “She made them feel valued.”

Mrs. Erickson “prided herself on listening to other people,” Bob said, “and she taught me the importance of listening: ‘Listen to what they’re saying, understand what they’re saying, consider what they’re saying, and then discuss it.’ "

That said, Mrs. Erickson “was also a shark when it came to cribbage or canasta,” Jean said. “At 96, she had not lost a single brain cell.”

Before marrying, Mrs. Erickson had worked at the Harvard Coop. Once her children were older, she worked as a clerk at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, where she handled payroll for the housekeeping staff, her children said.

She was so good at it that after she nominally retired, the hospital persuaded her to keep coming in once a week to do the payroll until she was in her mid-70s, they said.

Mrs. Erickson brought the same exacting attention to detail to running a home with four children.

“She knew how to save and how to shop properly,” said her daughter Barbara of Peoria, Ariz. “Every Sunday, she would get the paper and cut out all the coupons and go through the fliers and circle what she wanted.”

And “she was a real perfectionist when it came to her chocolate chip cookies,” said Ruth, who added that her mother would adjust the number of chips and the size of each dab of dough before sliding the pan into the oven.

“They’d come out and they’d be perfectly the same size,” Ruth said. “People would say, ‘They’re not homemade because they’re all perfect.’ She was putting a lot of love into it.”

Mrs. Erickson put even more love into her time with family.

“One of the things I’m going to miss the most is that when we finished our phone conversations, she would say, ‘Drive carefully,’ and I would say, ‘I always do.’ I’m going to miss that,” Barbara said through tears. “I’m never going to hear her say that again. It was just one more way for her to say, ‘I love you.’ "

In addition to her four children, Mrs. Erickson leaves seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Wellesley Hills Congregational Church.

After Harold died, Mrs. Erickson kept returning annually to Sandy Island until the pandemic kept her away last year, and her cancer diagnosis this year.

“I know the people, and I like the people, and the people like me,” she told the Globe in 2013. “First and foremost, it’s about the people.”

At Sandy Island, she “was easy to love,” Lemay said.

“And she loved being loved,” Lemay added. “She had a beautiful soulful laugh — almost like you were connecting with all of time. You felt so much love when you were around Alice.”

Bryan Marquard can be reached at bryan.marquard@globe.com.