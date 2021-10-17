“As a practical matter, the lighthouse is no longer necessary. Technology has rendered these architectural marvels nearly obsolete,” Pemberton said. “And yet still they endure. The reason for this, as near as I can tell, is that the lighthouse exists now not to help us navigate the sea but to help us navigate humanity, as a perpetual reminder of how we ought to be with one another and to one another.”

The graduates, sitting in the Conte Forum in caps, gowns, and masks, were members of the school’s class of 2020, celebrating their graduations almost a year and a half late. So Pemberton, himself a BC graduate and a philanthropist, author, and chief human resources officer for the company Workhuman, spoke of lighthouses.

Steve Pemberton stood in front of about 1,600 Boston College graduates Sunday morning and said he was unsure what counsel or advice he could give them.

It would have been easy for the graduates in the room to lose their way over the past year and a half. Their final semester was cut short when they had to leave campus abruptly in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though they received their degrees by mail — and many went on to start jobs, graduate programs, and the next chapters of their lives — some said they felt like this part of their lives was unfinished.

“The truth is that the work of this university over the last year and a half was never going to be fully complete until this class of 2020 was reconvened,” Pemberton told graduates. “There has been a gap in our memory of this class until we saw you again.”

Since spring, other Boston-area colleges have also held belated in-person commencements this year for 2020 graduates. And like those schools, Boston College live-streamed its ceremony for graduates and their families who could not travel to campus, though many of the 2,332 students who graduated in 2020 did attend in person.

All attendees were required to be masked and submit proof of either vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before they entered the Conte Forum Sunday.

“Much has happened since BC and other schools suspended classes in March of 2020 because of COVID-19,” Boston College President William P. Leahy told graduates Sunday. “As we know, the months since then have had their share of disruption and heartache. But our world, and Boston College, have persevered.”

Arya Murthi, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Carroll School of Management, has been working for Breaktime, a Boston nonprofit serving young adults experiencing homelessness. Commencement, he said, was an opportunity to celebrate with the community around him. His dad wanted to get graduation photos, and he got to meet the parents of his girlfriend, also a Boston College graduate.

Pemberton’s speech resonated with him, he said, with its lighthouse motifs and message of honoring people who have served as personal lighthouses, showing the way forward.

“It hit home with me, the gratitude that he feels at this point in his life,” Murthi said. “His ability to appreciate that — and then to ask us to follow in those footsteps, and make the right decisions ... and also asking of us to be grateful for those in our lives and also supported us in the same sorts of ways. That’s what I liked.”

ZoeGrace Raak, who graduated with a degree in elementary education, returned to campus in August to work on her master’s degree, hoping to eventually help special education students in Boston Public Schools.

Though she had returned to campus, she still felt a sense of closure missing from her undergraduate years.

“It felt like it was suspended in time,” Raak said. “We were just waiting. Now we really get to move on.”

Sitting in the Conte Forum Sunday, Raak said she looked at the people around her and had a moment of appreciation for the community she had found.

“Looking on either side of me, and seeing the people that I love and I’ve made relationships with here,” she said, “... I just had a moment of light in all the darkness right now.”









