“Racism is a moral evil that has no place in our society,” the statement said. “St. John Paul II School is committed to working diligently to ensure that this truth is upheld at all times.”

In a statement issued by the Diocese of Fall River on behalf of St. John Paull II School, officials called the allegations “deeply troubling” and said “appropriate steps, including any disciplinary actions, will be taken based upon the findings” of their investigation.

St. John Paul II School in Hyannis said Sunday that it is suspending on-field football activities while investigating allegations that players used racist language toward members of the Cathedral High School team during a game Saturday.

Boston 25 News was first to report the allegations.

The two teams faced off at a field in Sandwich on Saturday at 1 p.m., according to a team schedule for Cathedral High School, based in Boston’s South End.

Dan Carmody, president of Cathedral High, said in a statement that his school’s football team had reported that they were “the subject of racist language while playing a game they worked so hard to enjoy.”

“We have been in direct communication with the administrative team of Saint John Paul II and believe we both hold in the highest regard the value of essential human dignity for all people,” Carmody said. “We will continue to work together with the Saint John Paul II leadership team and trust there will be accountability and an opportunity for restoration and growth. We are proud of our coaching staff and our players for handling the situation with class and dignity.”

Officials with the Fall River Diocese and St. John Paul II School said they opened an investigation after learning of the allegations and “realizing the gravity of the use of such language.”

“These allegations are deeply troubling to the entire JPII school community and do not reflect the school’s values and culture,” the statement said.

