David Hajjar, a Norwood selectman, died unexpectedly following a medical emergency at his home Saturday morning, according to a statement from the town.

Hajjar, who grew up in Norwood, was elected to the Board of Selectmen in 2019, the statement said. He had previously served on the town’s Personnel Board for 13 years, including seven years as chairman, and as a member of the Finance Commission.

“David always wanted to make the Town of Norwood a better place,” Selectmen Chairman Thomas Maloney said in the statement. “He served the community he loved, selflessly and with distinction, and will be missed.”