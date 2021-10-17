“I don’t think anyone could have imagined … none of them could have imagined that their daughter would be mayor of this city,” Essaibi George said Sunday, in an interview on WCVB’s On the Record.

On Sunday, she sought to make light of the discourse, while fiercely defending her upbringing in Dorchester and the values that her immigrant parents instilled in her when they settled in the city.

Essaibi George’s thick Dorchester accent was laid bare in a television advertisement she broadcast after the preliminary election, leading to one line emerging as a popular campaign catch phrase — “I will be the teachah, the mothah, and the mayah to get it done,” she says in the line. The pitch led to a Page One article in the New York Times, with the headline, “Candidate for ‘Mayah’ Proudly Leans Into Her Boston Sound.”

Then, Globe opinion page columnist and associate editor Renée Graham suggested in an opinion piece that Essaibi George was using the accent as a dog whistle to galvanize Boston’s white conservative voters, the core of her base. Essaibi George’s supporters took issue with what they saw as a racist insinuation.

On Sunday, Essaibi George downplayed the discussion after “On the Record” co-host Ed Harding brought up the accent in a joking manner, trying to repeat the line himself — accent and all. Essaibi George cuts in, “I’ll do it for you one time,” holding back a laugh as she repeats the line — with her R’s.

She turned serious, though, as she defended her upbringing in the city, raised by a father who was ridiculed for having a foreign accent.

“I think about the experience my parents had coming to this country and how grateful I am that they made Boston their home,” said Essaibi George, whose Polish mother was born in a war camp, and whose father immigrated from Tunisia. Her father had a thick Arab accent and was mocked when he arrived here, she said, though he maintained pride raising his family here.

“This is the silliest thing ever, I am so proud to be a Boston girl. This city has given me everything,” she said. “I am so proud to have this accent, I am so proud to have the experiences I had growing up in this city … It came with an accent it came with who I am, it is part of this experience, for sure.”