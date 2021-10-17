The man said three armed men had approached him while he was walking on Vale Street and forced him into an older Jeep SUV, where they stole two cellphones from the man, according to police.

A man approached the officers near the intersection of Centre Street and Columbus Avenue just before 6 p.m. and said he had just been robbed at gunpoint, police said in a statement Sunday. “The victim appeared to be sweating profusely and was bleeding from his lip,” police said.

Boston police arrested four men Saturday after officers found three guns and a “large quantity of marijuana” in a pair of vehicles in Roxbury following an alleged kidnapping, robbery, and assault, authorities said.

He said the three had driven around the area for a short time with him trapped in the SUV and that one of the men had hit him on the back of his head with a gun, leaving a lump, before pushing him out of the moving SUV near the intersection of Vale and Thornton streets.

Police canvassed the area and found four people standing around a Jeep SUV that matched the victim’s description behind the James P. Timilty Middle School, according to the statement.

Officers began to pat-frisk the four males surrounding the vehicle, and uncovered a handgun in the waistband of 22-year-old Sekou Sesay of Dorchester, police said. They then took Sesay into custody, along with Abdigani Abdullahi, 22, of Roxbury; Mohamed Kaba, 21, of Roxbury; and Ahmed Kaba, 24, of Brockton.

An inspection of the sport utility vehicle revealed two more handguns, and a search of a second vehicle found a large amount of marijuana that also belonged to Sesay, police said.

All four suspects face multiple charges including kidnapping, armed robbery, assault by means of a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a loaded firearm on school grounds, possession with intent to distribute class D drugs, and trespassing. They will be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court.