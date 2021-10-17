Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly stole a “high-value” diamond necklace from a jewelry store in Swansea on Saturday, police said.
The man walked into Hannoush Jewelers at 1056 Grand Army of the Republic Highway and asked to see the necklace at about 2:25 p.m., Swansea police said in a statement. He then fled the store with the necklace and is believed to have gotten into a dark-colored two-door sports coupe with very dark tinted windows.
The vehicle had an out-of-state license plate with an unknown registration, police said.
The man is described as being in his 30s, 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall, with a skinny build, and tattoos on both arms, police said. He was wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger T-shirt and black pants.
The incident is under investigation, police said. Anyone with information can contact Swansea police at 508-674-8464.
