Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly stole a “high-value” diamond necklace from a jewelry store in Swansea on Saturday, police said.

The man walked into Hannoush Jewelers at 1056 Grand Army of the Republic Highway and asked to see the necklace at about 2:25 p.m., Swansea police said in a statement. He then fled the store with the necklace and is believed to have gotten into a dark-colored two-door sports coupe with very dark tinted windows.

The vehicle had an out-of-state license plate with an unknown registration, police said.