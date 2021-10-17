The body of a missing boater was recovered from the Taunton River on Sunday following a search that began a day earlier, Somerset Fire Chief Jamison Barros said in a statement.

The Somerset harbor master alerted local firefighters Saturday morning that a man who had taken a dinghy onto the river from the Somerset Yacht Club about 5 p.m. Friday had not returned, officials said.

Responders searched the waters on Saturday but suspended their efforts about 5 p.m. and returned to the river Sunday morning.