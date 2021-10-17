Police officers and others responsible for public safety should view vaccination against COVID-19 as a key part of their role, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease doctor, said during an interview Sunday on Fox News.

“Think about the implications of not getting vaccinated when you’re in a position where you have a responsible job, and you want to protect yourself because you’re needed at your job, whether you’re a police officer or a pilot or any other of those kinds of occupations,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Police unions in cities across the country are urging members to resist COVID vaccine requirements for their jobs. In Chicago, the head of the police union told officers to ignore a city order to report their vaccination status by the end of the day Oct. 15. Vaccinations are not required for city workers, but employees who are not vaccinated will be subject to twice-weekly testing. John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police in Chicago, released a video last week predicting that Chicago police officers would not report to work because of the vaccination policy.