The Carolina Panthers placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he will miss at least the next three games with a hamstring injury. McCaffrey already has missed two games, both Carolina losses. The earliest he will be able to return to game action is Nov. 7 against the Patriots. McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games with injuries since becoming the league’s highest-paid running back following the 2019 season. McCaffrey practiced on Wednesday on a limited basis but was held out on Thursday and Friday … The Indianapolis Colts activated receiver T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game against Houston but will not have kicker Rodrigo Blankenship . The club put Blankenship on injured reserve on Saturday with a hip injury … Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker announced his retirement. Baker, 68, had served in the role of president and executive director since January 2014. Jim Porter , 57, the Hall’s chief marketing and communications officer since April 2020, was named president and will oversee all daily business operations … Paul Salata , who created the Mr. Irrelevant Award that honors the last selection of the NFL draft after playing football at Southern California and in the NFL and Canadian Football League, died at 94 at his home in Newport Beach, California, a day before his 95th birthday.

Host Bentley beat the sixth-ranked Boston College men, 6-2, handing the Eagles their first loss of the season. Cole Kodsi led the Falcons with a pair of goals, while Nicholas Grabko had 38 saves. Jack McBain and Marc McLaughlin scored for the Eagles, while goalie Henry Wilder had 27 saves . . . Junior forward Ethan Phillips had a goal and an assist as Boston University used a pair of power-play goals and a shorthanded goal to defeat Sacred Heart, 4-1, at Agganis Arena . . . Junior forward Cal Kiefiuk and freshman defenseman Scott Morrow each had two assists to help UMass skate to a 4-2 victory against visiting American International . . . Graduate student transfer Maddie Mills notched her second goal of the season, and graduate student goaltender Aerin Frankel stopped all 34 Black Bear shots she faced, as the fifth-ranked Northeastern women shut out host Maine, 3-0 . . . Freshman forward Abby Newhook scored her second goal of the game at 16:13 of the third period to lift Boston College to a 3-2 come-from-behind win at New Hampshire.

NBA

Grizzlies pick up contract options

The Memphis Grizzlies exercised the rookie contract options for 2022-23 for point guard Ja Morant, forward Brandon Clarke, and guard Desmond Bane. The No. 2 pick overall in 2019, Morant was the NBA Rookie of the Year and has started all 130 games played through his first two seasons. He has averaged 18.4 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.9 rebounds. Morant also led the Grizzlies to the playoffs last spring and averaged 30.2 points and 8.2 assists against top-seeded Utah. Clarke, 25, was the 21st pick overall in 2019 out of Gonzaga. He was voted to the NBA All-Rookie first team after setting the single-season record among qualified rookies by shooting 61.8 percent. Clarke has started 20 of 117 games, averaging 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over 23.2 minutes a game. Bane started 17 of 68 games last season as a rookie. The 30th pick overall out of TCU averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists over 22.3 minutes per game as a rookie. He set a franchise rookie record shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range, leading all NBA rookies as the best 3-point shooting percentage since 2009-10.

Soccer

IOC concerned about World Cup plan

The International Olympic Committee said it has “concerns” about FIFA’s push for soccer World Cups every two years. Though IOC President Thomas Bach said last month “we will not interfere in this discussion,” his organization stepped in after meeting in Athens to detail objections it shared with soccer stakeholders. Clashes in the schedule with other sports, the men’s World Cup overshadowing women’s editions of the tournament, and “a further massive strain” on athlete welfare were all cited in an IOC statement after an executive board meeting. The IOC did not refer to potential future World Cup-Olympics clashes — potentially as soon as 2028 when the Summer Games are hosted by Los Angeles — in its statement.

NHL

Leafs sign amateur goalie

The Maple Leafs signed 24-year-old University of Toronto goalie Alex Bishop to an amateur tryout to dress as backup to starter Jack Campbell against the Ottawa Senators Saturday night. Bishop has three seasons of Quebec Major Junior Hockey League experience. The team made the move because gaolie Petr Mrazek was sidelined because of a groin injury, and the team is facing a salary cap squeeze as a result. The situation is compounded by defenseman Justin Holl being unavailable to play due to illness. Toronto could have sent a player that didn’t require waivers to the American Hockey League and recalled goaltender Michael Hutchinson — the club’s third option last season — as the No. 2 behind Campbell, if Holl was available … Vegas lost two more players when forward Max Pacioretty and captain Mark Stone got hurt Thursday against Los Angeles, adding two key names to the Golden Knights’ long list of injuries. Pacioretty is week to week after he broke a foot during the 6-2 loss at the Kings, said coach Peter DeBoer. Pacioretty led Vegas with 24 goals last season. Stone is day to day with a lower-body injury. Stone had 21 goals and a team-high 61 points last year.

Miscellany

Nemechek wins Xfinity race

All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after nonplayoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty to win at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Nemechek won the first of three races in the round of eight, leaving the playoff drivers with two more chances in the semifinals, at Kansas and Martinsville, to qualify for the championship finale in Phoenix . . . Nikoloz Basilashvili beat American Taylor Fritz, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3, to set up the men’s final against Cameron Norrie at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., which will crown its first men’s winner ranked outside the Top 25 since 2010. Norrie of Britain beat Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-2, in an 86-minute semifinal. Basilashvili needed 1 hour, 41 minutes to get by Fritz, who grew up in the San Diego area and was the clear favorite of the fans.

