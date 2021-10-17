Lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez will be the Red Sox’ starting pitcher in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on Monday, manager Alex Cora said Sunday.
Rodriguez rebounded from a poor outing in Game 1 of the ALDS vs. the Rays with a solid five-inning performance to get the Red Sox started in their series-clinching win in Game 4 of the ALDS. He has pitched 6 2/3 innings in the playoffs and allowed five hits and four runs.
Rodriguez was 13-8 in the regular season with a 4.74 ERA.
Eduardo Rodriguez says getting Game 3 means a lot to him. pic.twitter.com/wMprv0zcrz— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) October 17, 2021
The Red Sox and Astros are tied in the ALCS, 1-1, and the next three games are at Fenway Park on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
Advertisement
Cora said Nick Pivetta was the “most likely” Red Sox starter for Game 4.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.