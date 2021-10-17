Lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez will be the Red Sox’ starting pitcher in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on Monday, manager Alex Cora said Sunday.

Rodriguez rebounded from a poor outing in Game 1 of the ALDS vs. the Rays with a solid five-inning performance to get the Red Sox started in their series-clinching win in Game 4 of the ALDS. He has pitched 6 2/3 innings in the playoffs and allowed five hits and four runs.

Rodriguez was 13-8 in the regular season with a 4.74 ERA.