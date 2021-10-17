JC Clerveaux, Everett – All five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide’s 37-11 win at Revere came from the senior tailback, who rushed for scores of 6, 13, 56, and 50 yards, adding a 56-yard catch from Kamari Ellerbe .

Lincoln Beal, Andover — The Golden Warriors snapped a three-game skid with a 42-21 win at Haverhill, and their star junior was sensational with 115 rushing yards, 114 receiving yards, and four total touchdowns. On defense, Beal racked up 16 tackles and forced a fumble.

Aaron Morris, Lowell — The Red Raiders earned their first win of the year in a 36-33 thriller at Lawrence, with their senior captain carrying 19 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Division 2

Will Griffin, Hingham —The senior led the Harbormen with 12 tackles in a 38-0 Patriot League blanking of Plymouth North, in addition to scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns from 12 and 4 yards out.

Carson Harwood, Catholic Memorial — A junior back from Gloucester who transferred to CM after his freshman year at St. John’s Prep, totaled 190 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on just seven touches as the No. 2 Knights routed the top-ranked Eagles in Danvers, 38-9, to gain first place in the Catholic Conference.

Jack O’Connell, North Andover — Five of the Scarlet Knights’ six touchdowns in a 42-6 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Dracut had O’Connell’s finger prints. The senior ran for scores of 8, 12 and 15 yards out and threw for TDs of 3 and 7 yards.

Division 3

Subodh Dhakal, Norwood —The senior churned out 149 yards on 10 carries with four touchdowns, highlighted by a 79-yard score as the Mustangs (5-1) rolled over Tri-Valley League foe Holliston 42-7 on Saturday.

Bryan Lynch, Wakefield — The senior scored all three times he got the ball on Friday. On the first offensive snap for Wakefield, he hauled in a 55-yard touchdown reception from Javin Willis. On defense, he nabbed two interceptions and returned both for touchdowns of 44 and 55 yards and added five tackles as the Warriors (4-1) romped Winchester, 50-0.

Josh Robertson, Marblehead — The three-year starter painted the box score as the Magicians (6-0) remained undefeated with a 42-25 win over Beverly. He finished 20-for-24 passing for 313 yards and two touchdowns, bookended by rushing touchdowns of 7 and 14 yards.

Division 4

Jacob Briggs, Middleborough – The junior quarterback finished 10-of-12 passing for 170 yards and threw four touchdown passes — all to different receivers — as the Sachems earned a signature 24-13 South Shore win over previously- undefeated Rockland.

Pedro and John Germano, Wilmington — The Germano brothers teamed up once again, as Pedro connected with John TDs of 11 and 31 yards. Pedro also rushed for a 25-yard score and set up a 2-point conversion in the Wildcats’ 20-0 Middlesex League triumph over Burlington.

Dylan Kerrigan, Foxborough — His fourth-quarter interception cemented a 21-14 win for the Warriors, who trailed 14-8 early in the fourth before scoring 13 unanswered to outlast North Attleborough in a competitive Hockomock-Davenport clash.

Keegan Sullivan, Scituate – He racked up 24 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns, powering the 5-1 Sailors to a 21-13 Patriot League win over Hanover.

Division 5

Johnny Bennett, Dover-Sherborn — An 80-yard kickoff return and a 40-yard interception return both resulted in touchdowns for the senior free safety as he led the Raiders past Tri-Valley League Medway, 35-20.

Cadence Chase, Fairhaven — The senior helped christen a new turf field at Alumni Stadium by taking four of his five carries to pay dirt, finishing with 85 rushing yards in a 42-7 South Coast win over Bourne.

Steve Donnelly, Northeast — The senior ran for 225 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns, adding three two-point conversions, in a 38-20 nonleague win over Chelsea. He has 368 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his last two games.

Brenden Walsh, Austin Prep —The senior ran all over Bishop Stang in a 47-7 Catholic Central win, finishing with four touchdowns, including a 99-yarder in the first quarter.

Division 6

Ali Barry, St. Mary’s — The Spartans’ senior signal caller fired two touchdown passes and called his own number for an 18-yard score in addition to an interception on defense in the 41-7 Catholic Central win over Arlington Catholic.

Keesean Kerr, Boston English — The senior running back found the end zone three times and piled up 128 yards on the ground in the Blue & Blue’s 30-0 Boston City League shutout at O’Bryant.

Patrick Morin, Sandwich — In a triple-overtime thriller, the senior runner powered the Blue Knights’ offense with three touchdowns of 9, 2, and 3 yards as Sandwich fell just short in a 34-26 Cape & Islands League loss to Nantucket.

Division 7

Chris and Luke Domoracki, Hamilton-Wenham — The twins powered the Generals to a 41-21 Cape Ann victory over Newburyport: Chris racked up 230 yards on 25 carries and scored four touchdowns including a 70-yard rush. Luke added a 92-yard rushing touchdown, and both were stellar at linebacker.

Jake Reissfelder, Blue HIlls — The junior fullback had 20 carries for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he also punched in three 2-point tries. Reissfelder also recorded two sacks as the Warriors extended their unbeaten streak to 13 games with a 42-14 Mayflower win Old Colony.

Will Baker, Cohasset — Baker connected with Thomas Hanson for a 60-yard touchdown in the second quarter, one of five total touchdowns for the junior quarterback during the 42-6 South Shore win over Mashpee.

Justin Bloise, Nantucket — The senior accounted for 28 of the Whalers’ points in the 34-26 triple-overtime win over Sandwich, scoring three rushing touchdowns, catching another, kicking two extra points, and rushing for a two-point conversion. His fourth touchdown, a 5-yard rush in the third overtime, was the winning score.

Division 8

Juan Setalsingh and Jaythean Im, KIPP Academy — Setalsingh, a junior QB, orchestrated an offensive explosion in the Panthers’ 52-45 Commonwealth win over Nashoba Valley Tech, rushing 12 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and completing 32 of 43 passes for 443 yards and six touchdowns. He connected with Im, a senior, 15 times for 262 yards and four touchdowns. The duo also combined for four 2-point conversions.

Domenic Giordano, Lynn Tech— The senior set the tone for the Tigers on both sides of the ball in a 28-16 win against South Shore Vo-Tech. Giordano rushed 7 times for 80 yards and a touchdown and racked up 12 tackles in the nonleague tilt.

Markeno Glenn, Upper Cape —The junior powered the visiting Rams in their 37-14 victory against Cape Cod Tech, dashing for 155 yards and running for a pair of scores in the Mayflower League showdown.

Preps

Darius Day, Dexter Southfield — In a 47-27 win over Berkshire, the 5-foot-10 sophomore receiver from Wayland caught eight passes for 127 yards and two scores.

Jayden DelTorchio, Pingree —The 6-foot-4 sophomore defensive end from Gloucester spent his Saturday in the Wilbraham & Monson backfield, finishing with five sacks in a 37-21 victory. He added two touchdown catches at tight end.

Cam Fries, Middlesex — The 6-foot-2 senior helped the Zebras even their record at 2-2 with a 205-yard, 3-touchdown performance, including two 50-plus yard TD passes, in a 38-7 win over Groton.

Diego McCray, St. George’s — In a 26-0 ISL10 win over St. Mark’s, the sophomore from Middletown, R.I. caught 5 passes for 46 yards and a TD, made 11 tackles (including two sacks), broke up a pass and recovered two fumbles.

Compiled by Colin Bannen, Trevor Hass, Brendan Kurie, Jake Levin, Mike McMahon, Ethan McDowell, Steven Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.







