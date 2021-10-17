“I don’t think anybody on our team ever heard him speak until about 10 minutes ago,” Jags coach Urban Meyer said.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a championship pedigree at coach and quarterback. It took a software engineer-turned-kicker to finally end the misery of a 20-game losing streak.

Wright, playing just his third game for the Jags (1-5), also nailed a clutch 54-yarder to tie the game at 20 with 3:40 remaining.

“He was telling me he was like a software engineer like a month and a half ago,” Trevor Lawrence said. “Just crazy. You can’t even make it up.”

Lawrence was 25 of 41 for 319 yards and a touchdown as he and Meyer finally earned their first NFL victories — even if it required a trip to Europe to get it done in a “home” game.

The Dolphins lost their fifth straight, spoiling the return of Tua Tagovailoa, who threw two touchdown passes to Jaylen Waddle in his first start in a month. Tagovailoa finished 33 of 47 for 329 yards with the two TD passes and one interception in his return from fractured ribs.

On the final drive, Lawrence connected on a slant pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. and the Jags called timeout with 1 second remaining, after the Dolphins (1-5) gambled on a fourth-and-1 from their 46 with Malcolm Brown stuffed for no gain.

The Jags lost yards on a penalty and a sack, but then Shenault caught a 12-yard pass to the Miami 44 with 5 seconds left. The Jags had planned to just heave it into the end zone, but Miami called a timeout, and so they changed plans.

“We checked it after they called the timeout and got into something else,” Lawrence said of the slant pass to get to the Miami 35 for a 9-yard gain on a fourth-and-8 to set up Wright’s clincher.

The 25-year-old kicker, who also played three games for Pittsburgh last season, was mobbed by teammates and true to form was understated about helping the team win.

“Just not a huge talker, just here to do my job,” he said.

Vikings 34, Panthers 28 (ot) — Kirk Cousins completed a 27-yard touchdown pass to K.J. Osborn on the first possession of overtime to lift Minnesota (3-3) in Charlotte, N.C., over Carolina (3-3), which scored 11 points in the final 4:41 to force the extra session. Cousins threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the league’s top-ranked pass defense, and Dalvin Cook ran for 140 yards and a score. The Vikings scored a pair of second-half touchdowns, but two missed field goals by Greg Joseph kept the Panthers in it despite a day full of drops and miscues. Down 8 with 2:09 to play, Sam Darnold (17 of 41, 207 yards) led the Panthers 96 yards for the tie, capped with a 7-yard TD pass to Robby Anderson and a shovel pass to Tommy Tremble for the 2-point conversion with 42 seconds left.

Packers 24, Bears 14 — Aaron Rodgers threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, leading Green Bay (5-1) to its 20th win over rival Chicago (3-3) in the last 23 meetings between the teams. Rodgers shook off a sluggish start, and put away the Bears after Justin Fields threw a 5-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney, cutting the lead to 17-14 with 8:44 left. He scored from the 6 to cap a 75-yard drive, turned toward the crowd, and yelled, “I still own you! I still own you!” Davante Adams caught four passes for 89 yards. Aaron Jones ran for 76 yards and caught four passes for 34. Fields led the Bears on an 80-yard touchdown drive on their first possession, only to cool off after that. Rookie Khalil Herbert ran for a season-high 97 yards with David Montgomery (sprained knee) on injured reserve.

Chiefs 31, Washington 13 — Patrick Mahomes threw for 397 yards in Landover, Md., and engineered three second-half touchdown drives to compensate for a pair of first-half interceptions, leading Kansas City (3-3) back to .500. Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill on a 2-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter, and with Demarcus Robinson on a 24-yarder with 3:14 left. The defense also held an opponent under 29 points for the first time this season, forcing a fumble and picking off Taylor Heinicke to seal the win. Washington (2-4), whose defense had three first-half takeaways, finished with 276 yards and its lowest points total of the season.

Bengals 34, Lions 11 — Joe Burrow tied a career high with three touchdown passes, helping Cincinnati (4-2) equal its 2020 win total. Burrow finished 19 of 29 for 271 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to rookie running back Chris Evans on the game’s opening drive. He threw a short pass to Joe Mixon on fourth down that the running back turned into a 40-yard score to on the opening possession of the second half to give Cincinnati a 17-0 lead. The second-year quarterback tossed a 2-yard touchdown to C.J. Uzomah early in the fourth, putting the Bengals ahead 27-0. Burrow did throw one interception, but the Lions (0-6) failed to take advantage, as they did with many opportunities in their 10th straight loss. Under first-year coach Dan Campbell, Detroit is the NFL’s last remaining winless team.

Colts 31, Texans 3 — Carson Wentz threw two touchdown passes, Jonathan Taylor ran for two more, and host Indianapolis (2-4) rebounded from its embarrassing fourth-quarter collapse at Baltimore on Monday night and can move within one game of the AFC South lead if Buffalo beats Tennessee on Monday. This one changed quickly in the second half, in the exact opposite direction of the Monday night fiasco. Two-time All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard picked off rookie quarterback Davis Mills on Houston’s first play of the third quarter. Wentz capitalized two plays later with a 28-yard TD pass to Mo Alie-Cox to make it 17-3. Taylor started Indy’s next series with an 83-yard run and capped it with a 4-yard TD rush, and reeling Houston (1-5) lost its fifth straight overall and sixth of seven against the Colts.

Rams 38, Giants 11 — Matthew Stafford threw three of his four touchdown passes in a 28-point second quarter, and Los Angeles (5-1) had no trouble in East Rutherford, N.J., with injury-plagued New York (1-5), which gave away the ball on its half of the field four times. Stafford has 16 TD passes in six games after he connected with prime target Cooper Kupp (nine catches, 130 yards) on scoring passes of 3 and 13 yards. He also found Robert Woods and running back Darrell Henderson for scores. Daniel Jones started at quarterback for the Giants a week after sustaining a concussion in a loss to Dallas. He was picked three times and lost a fumble in a game he was without running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Kenny Golladay, and lost playmaking rookie wideout Kadarius Toney on the first series.