The Patriots are looking for back-to-back wins Sunday when they take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium.

Wynn, Herron among the actives for Patriots — 3:05 p.m.

The following players are out for today’s game against the Cowboys:

Guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) was ruled out on Friday. Mason, who remains one of the most durable linemen in the league over the last few seasons, will miss his second consecutive game. I’d expect the Patriots to lean on some combination of Ted Karras and James Ferentz at the guard spot, both of whom did well to stabilize an offensive line that was wracked by injury last week in Houston.

Cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion) has had a lousy stretch of luck to open his New England career. Initially, he took multiple healthy scratches, but a head injury has left him sidelined this week. Jalen Mills, who has been slowed by a hamstring issue (he was limited all week), should continue to get the bulk of the reps opposite J.C. Jackson, but Wade’s continued absence leaves them a little thin at corner.

Cornerback Joejuan Williams wasn’t on the injury report all week, which means he’s a healthy scratch. Not a great sign for Williams, especially when you consider just how thin the Patriots are at cornerback. As is the case with Wade’s absence, this likely means that Mills is feeling better than expected.

Running back J.J. Taylor (groin) has had his issues with ball security (he fumbled in the rain against the Bucs), which led to a healthy scratch. But he popped up on the injury report as a limited participant on Friday, and was listed as questionable. It likely means more Brandon Bolden in the running game than initially expected.

Linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle) has been a healthy scratch on multiple occasions this season, but an ankle issue left him questionable all week, and inactive for today’s game against the Cowboys.

Tight end Devin Asiasi will take another healthy scratch — the youngster is still in the long shadow of veterans Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

Among the notables who are active include running back Damien Harris, who missed practice Wednesday and was limited on Thursday and Friday with a rib issue, as well as offensive linemen Justin Herron (back) and Isaiah Wynn. Wynn returns after being placed on the Covid-19 reserve list Oct. 5 and returning Saturday. After a rough start, New England’s tackle position could finally be starting to build some depth.

After a wild week of baseball, it’s time to get back to football. This afternoon, we’ve got the Patriots hosting the Cowboys, with kickoff set for 4:20 p.m. It promises to be a compelling game, as Dallas looks to get to 5-1, while New England is hoping to improve to 3-3 on the year. We’ll have all the action here, including the usual pregame fun — inactive analysis, the latest betting information, updates from the stadium, news from around the league, a prediction that’s guaranteed to be wrong, and much more. So grab a coffee and let’s get started.

