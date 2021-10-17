New England went with Justin Herron at left tackle, James Ferentz at left guard, D avid Andrews at center, Ted Karras at right guard, and Yondy Cajuste at right tackle.

Mike Onwenu and Isaiah Wynn , both of whom returned from the COVID-19 list late in the week, weren’t able to reclaim their starting spots. Both played in relief.

FOXBOROUGH — Despite the returns of a couple of banged-up big boys, the Patriots went with the same starting offensive line, for the second straight week, Sunday against the Cowboys.

The quintet did yeoman’s work in their first go around together in Houston and looked good in the early going against Dallas, as the Patriots scored touchdowns on their first two drives.

Onwenu came in as a jumbo tight end on the first drive as the Patriots took a 7-0 lead. Cajuste gave up a costly strip sack to Randy Gregory midway through second quarter and was replaced by Onwenu on the next drive. Wynn subbed in for Herron on that drive.

“Whoever it would be, any time you have to go deep at any position, you’re looking at what would just be best in the end in that situation on a short-term basis,’’ coach Bill Belichick said during the week. “It would depend on who else is in the picture and what else we’re talking about, and that’s still a little bit of a moving target here.’’

Bailey has punt blocked

Jake Bailey had his second punt of the season blocked late in the second quarter when Dallas linebacker Luke Gifford found a crease and stormed in.

Gifford’s first career punt block was Dallas’s first since Donnie Jones pulled the trick in Philadelphia in 2015.

The Cowboys weren’t able to capitalize, however, as Dak Prescott fumbled while crossing the goal line on the ensuing possession.

Bringing out the stars

The stars were out long before nightfall in Foxborough.

About a dozen Red Sox players attended the game with second baseman Christian Arroyo thrilling the crowd with a jumbotron dance during one timeout. Arroyo and his mates will be back on the diamond Monday night as the ALCS shifts to Fenway Park, tied at 1-1.

Country music star Kenny Chesney, a frequent performer here, had a seat next to Robert Kraft in the owner’s box and when he was shown on the scoreboard as one of his hits played, he gave Kraft a kiss.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum also received a cameo on the jumbotrons and a nice ovation.

Cowboys’ Jones out in full force

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spent a good chunk of time before the game taking selfies and signing autographs for many of the Dallas faithful that made the trek to Gillette. Jones and Kraft also had a lengthy chat … The Cowboys had only scored one touchdown in four previous trips to Gillette, but matched that on their second drive … The national anthem was sung by Bridgewater’s Heather Niles, an 11-year cancer survivor.





