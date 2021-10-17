The Patriots caught some breaks — most notably the 75-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne that put the Patriots ahead with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter. But you don’t deserve to win when the other team outgains you by 232 yards and holds the ball for 12 more minutes.

▪ The Patriots hung tough with an excellent Cowboys team, but the right team won Sunday. The Patriots had luck, but the Cowboys had the talent, and the talent won out.

The Patriots simply didn’t do enough on offense early in the game, and the defense was clearly gassed by the end. The Cowboys held onto the ball for 39:17 compared with just 26:51 for the Patriots, and with the game on the line, the Cowboys drove 40 yards to kick the game-tying field goal, then drove 80 yards in overtime for the game-winning score.

The Patriots dropped to 2-4 on the season, with all four losses coming at home. Sunday’s game was exciting, but the Patriots are not talented enough to beat good teams right now.

Advertisement

▪ A ton of credit has to go to Dak Prescott, who was unbelievable. Prescott threw for 445 yards, the most allowed by a Bill Belichick defense, while the Cowboys rolled up 567 total yards, the most allowed by the Patriots in franchise history.

Belichick tried everything — big blitzing, dropping eight into coverage, keeping Prescott contained, moving him from the pocket — and Prescott was still able to find open receivers throughout the game. On third-and-25 with just 31 seconds left, Prescott found CeeDee Lamb for 24 yards to put the Cowboys in game-tying field goal range.

Prescott should be on the short list for MVP consideration this year. He is fantastic.

Advertisement

▪ Nothing about the Patriots’ offensive performance spelled “winning football.” They couldn’t get anything going for most of the night, only gaining 335 total yards and holding onto the ball for less than 27 minutes. They had just 50 plays on offense, compared with 82 for the Cowboys. They turned over the ball twice and started 0 for 5 on third down.

This was certainly a shorthanded offense, playing with several backups on the offensive line. And the Cowboys are an excellent defense that entered the game as one of the league leaders in turnovers. But the Patriots sure don’t have much firepower on offense right now.

▪ For a change, it was the Patriots executing flawlessly inside the 20, while the opponent made the mistakes. The Cowboys’ offense went 2 for 5 inside the red zone, with as many turnovers as touchdowns (two). Patriots backup cornerback Justin Bethel made a terrific deflection on Kyle Dugger’s interception in the end zone.

And the Patriots’ D made the play(s) of the game with four straight stuffs from the 1-yard line, twice stopping Ezekiel Elliott and twice stopping Prescott, with Ja’Whaun Bentley punching the ball out of Prescott’s hands on fourth down.

On the other side, the Patriots’ offense entered the game as the NFL’s second-worst red zone offense, but finished both opportunities with touchdowns against the Cowboys.

▪ Second-year safety Dugger only had five tackles, but he came up with two of the Patriots’ biggest plays. First, he had a huge interception in the end zone in the second quarter, catching a pass deflected by Bethel. Then in the fourth quarter, Dugger came screaming around the edge on Greg Zuerlein’s 51-yard field goal attempt and likely helped push the kick left. With the Patriots struggling with several injuries, they needed someone like Dugger to step up in a big way.

Advertisement

▪ The Cowboys did their best to keep the Patriots in this game. They finished with 12 penalties for 115 yards, including a couple of early holding calls that stalled their drives, an illegal hands to the face penalty that wiped out a 44-yard completion, and a penalty for 12 men on the field in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys also went just 1 for 6 on third down in the first half (3 for 13 for the game), and committed two red zone turnovers. If the Cowboys had played a cleaner game, this could have been a blowout.

▪ Sunday’s game was a good example of how completion percentage is an overrated stat. Jones was efficient, completing 15-of-21 passes for 229 yards, and hit his first 10 passes. But his accuracy was a bit off on several throws, forcing the receiver to adjust for the ball instead of running in stride. And it finally came back to bite Jones late in the fourth quarter when his slant pass to Kendrick Bourne was too high and far, and it ended up being deflected into the hands of Trevon Diggs, who returned it for a pick-6.

Advertisement

Jones is completing over 70 percent of his passes on the season, but he still has to work on his accuracy.

▪ Another game, another day where the head coaches got scared on fourth down and cost their teams. For the Patriots, it was Belichick deciding to punt on fourth and 1 from his own 35 instead of going for it. It obviously is risky to go for it in your own territory, but the analytics said the Patriots were 3 percent better off going for it on fourth down. Instead, Belichick chose to punt, and the punt was blocked. He made a similar decision two weeks ago against the Bucs, and it cost them that game as well.

And Mike McCarthy also got scared on fourth down. He was bold in the first quarter, twice going for it on fourth and 1 in his own territory (converting one). But in the fourth quarter, McCarthy opted for a 51-yard field goal attempt instead of going for it on fourth and 1, and Zuerlein missed badly to the right.

McCarthy also inexplicably called a timeout before the game-tying field goal, leaving 24 seconds on the game clock. That was a head-scratcher.

▪ The Patriots’ patchwork offensive line was exposed in pass coverage, and led to Belichick playing a game of musical chairs with his personnel. Yodny Cajuste started his second game in a row at right tackle, but was benched in the second quarter for Mike Onwenu after getting bull-rushed by Randy Gregory and giving up a sack-fumble (Jones was lucky not to get hurt on the big hit).

Advertisement

Justin Herron started at left tackle, got benched for Isaiah Wynn at the same time that Cajuste got benched, but came back into the game when Wynn also gave up a bad sack to Gregory.

But the offensive line deserves credit for coming together midway through the fourth quarter and paving some big holes for Damien Harris, who rushed for 37 yards on the Patriots’ big touchdown drive.

▪ What happened to Belichick being the special teams guru? The Patriots went nearly six full years without a blocked punt before this season, the last one coming from the Eagles in 2015. But the Patriots had a punt blocked by the Saints in Week 3, then again by the Cowboys Sunday. Considering how much practice time and roster space the Patriots use on special teams players, having these types of breakdowns are inexcusable. Special teams coordinator Cam Achord needs to be put on notice as well.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.