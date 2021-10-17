Woods, who had a season-high 12 catches for 150 yards against Seattle the week before, also caught a touchdown, as did running back Darrell Henderson in helping the Rams (5-1) win their third straight on the road.

Kupp, who has been the primary target for Stafford since the QB came to the Los Angeles Rams in an offseason trade with the Detroit Lions, had another big day on Sunday. He caught nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-11 win over the struggling New York Giants.

Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods were among the NFL’s top receivers the past few seasons, and they seemingly are getting better with Matthew Stafford at quarterback.

Advertisement

“I think it does speak to the standard we have as a team, as an offense,” said Kupp, who had TD catches of 3 and 13 yards. “I think we try to live it out every day, being process-oriented over results. It is the result we wanted, but as an offense it’s not up to our standard in terms of the process of how we execute as a unit. We just have to be better.”

The Rams were stopped on their first two possessions, but after that, Stafford did whatever he wanted in finishing 22 of 28 for 251 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. He found six different receivers, targeting Kupp 12 times. Three of his four TD passes came in the 28-point second quarter, which was helped by two Rams takeaways that gave them short fields.

“It is sweet but that is also the expectation,” Kupp said of the breakout quarter.

In six games, Kupp has 46 catches for 653 yards and seven TDs. A year ago, he led the Rams with 92 catches for 974 yards and only three touchdowns. He had 94 catches for 1,161 yards and 10 TDs in 2019.

Advertisement

Woods, who caught at least 96 passes in each of the past three seasons with Jared Goff at quarterback, finished with two catches for 31 yards and a score Sunday. He has 29 catches for 353 yards and three TDs.

Winless Lions sticking with Goff, for now

Detroit coach Dan Campbell isn’t considering a change at quarterback, leaving Jared Goff the starter for next week’s reunion with the Rams — the team that traded him to the Lions in the offseason. That doesn’t mean the coach is happy.

“I’m not putting all of this on Jared Goff, because this is a collective performance by our offense,” Campbell said after the Lions fell to 0-6 with a lopsided home loss to Cincinnati. “But I will say he needs to step up more than he has. He’s going to need to put a little bit of weight on his shoulders here, make some throws and do some things.”

Until the Bengals played a soft defense in the fourth quarter, Goff struggled to get the ball down the field. His nine first-half completions went for 48 yards, and 41 of those came after the catch. Even after leading two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, he finished 28 of 42 for 202 yards and an interception. Goff has seven touchdown passes and eight turnovers for the winless Lions.

Campbell acknowledged his young offense missed a lot of assignments, as did the defense and special teams.

“Our focus wasn't there,” he said. “Give the Bengals credit for playing well, but that team is not 30 points better than us. We weren't even in the fight. That's brutal.”

Advertisement

Colts hear T.Y. Hilton loud and clear

Four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton used Saturday to provide some inspirational words for his Colts teammates. He talked about what he’d endured since undergoing neck surgery this summer; how he felt about missing this season’s first five games; and why he’d contemplated retirement. Then he explained what it would mean to win his season debut against Houston.

Not surprisingly, Hilton delivered a gem. He caught Indy’s first pass of the game for a first down, set up a field goal with a 52-yard reception, and cherished every moment of the postgame celebration after a 31-3 win.

“I just spoke from the heart and a lot of guys felt that,” Hilton said. “I told them what I’ve been through, what I was going through. For me to come back, I just poured out my heart. They felt that and they played well.”

Hilton caught four passes for 80 yards before departing early with a quad injury he said isn’t serious. Teammate Parris Campbell hurt his foot in the first half. Houston safety Terrence Brooks will spend the night in Indianapolis because of a bruised lung, and has already been ruled out of next week’s game.

Some Soldier Field sass from Aaron Rodgers

⋅ Television cameras caught Aaron Rodgers shouting at the Chicago crowd after rushing for the putaway touchdown against the Bears, the quarterback declaring, “I still own you! I still own you!”

Advertisement

“I love playing in Soldier Field,” Rodgers said. “I said this week I have a lot of respect for the fans. I’m sure there’s a little bit of respect coming back my way, not a lot of love I’m sure. Had a lot of great moments on this field, a lot of great battles.”

On his 6-yard rushing score in the fourth, Rodgers joked about blacking out and said: “I looked up in the stands, and in the front row, all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird. I’m not sure what came out of my mouth next.”

⋅ Miami was without starting cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones in its London loss to Jacksonville. Howard had earlier been ruled out, but Jones, who has an Achilles tendon injury, was questionable and had hoped to play.

⋅ Washington retired late safety Sean Taylor’s No. 21 during halftime of the team’s loss to Kansas City. Members of his family stood around a framed burgundy jersey on the field during the ceremony, which was not announced until Thursday. Fans, many of them holding white “21″ towels, chanted “Sean Taylor” as the festivities came to an end.

Third-year defensive end Chase Young and safety Landon Collins each wore small pieces of white tape on their facemasks during warmups, a tribute to Taylor, who was murdered in 2007 after a botched robbery attempt at his home in Florida.

The Broncos, meanwhile, inducted two-time Super Bowl winning coach Mike Shanahan into their Ring of Fame at halftime of their loss to Las Vegas.

Advertisement

⋅ Minnesota’s win at Carolina and the Dallas win over the Patriots each required overtime, making it the sixth week to start the year at least one game needed the extra period. The 10 overtime games are tied for the second most ever through six weeks. There were 12 in 1995 and 10 in 1983. The only other time there were overtime games in each of the first six weeks came in 2018.

⋅ Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Baltimore, Arizona, and the Rams all won their games by at least 23 points. It’s only the second time in the past nine seasons as many as five teams won by at least 23 points on the same day, joining Dec. 30, 2018.