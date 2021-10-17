LSU and coach Ed Orgeron have agreed to part ways after this season, according to multiple media reports on Sunday, 21 months after he led the Tigers to a national championship with what is considered one of the greatest teams in college football history.

Sports Illustrated was first to report that Orgeron would not return to LSU in 2022 but is expected to coach out the rest of the season for the Tigers. LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette declined to comment on the reports The timing of the decision — which came the day after the Tigers (4-3) upset Florida — comes as a surprise, though the end for Orgeron at LSU seemed to be approaching soon after a blowout loss to Kentucky last week. The win over Florida at home on Saturday made LSU 9-8 since beating Clemson in New Orleans for the national championship on Jan. 13, 2020. Orgeron is 49-17 with the Tigers in six seasons, including 15-0 in 2019 when Joe Burrow won a Heisman Trophy and LSU earned its third national championship in 17 seasons — coming with three different coaches. Orgeron received a six-year contract extension after the 2019 season. According to USA Today, he is scheduled to make $9 million this season, the second-highest salary in major college football behind Alabama’s Nick Saban. His buyout, according to USA Today, was more than $17 million if he was let go before Dec. 1. LSU slipped to 5-5 during the pandemic-altered 2020 season, but expectations were still high that the Tigers would be back among the top teams in the Southeastern Conference this year after Orgeron overhauled his coaching staff. Instead, LSU suffered a high-profile loss at UCLA in September and the season slid from there.

Cincinnati climbs to No. 2

Cincinnati moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll, the first time a team from outside the traditional power conferences has been ranked that high since 2010. The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. The Bearcats inched up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss to Purdue on Saturday. The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to No. 11 and the Boilermakers moved into the rankings at No. 25, snapping the longest current AP poll drought for a Power Five school. The Boilermakers were last ranked in 2007. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and Ohio State . . . Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, Devin Kirkwood came up with a critical interception inside the final 5 minutes, and UCLA beat Washington, 24-17, on Saturday night. Zach Charbonnet added 131 yards rushing and the Bruins (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) won their second straight on the road to remain in the thick of the Pac-12 South Division race.