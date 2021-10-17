MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police were investigating after a fire overnight in eastern Pakistan killed seven family members, a rescue official said Sunday.

The fire ignited at a house in the Ali Pur area of Muzaffar Garh district in Punjab province, said rescue service chief Dr. Hussain Mian.

He said firefighters retrieved the charred bodies of a 65-year-old man, two women ages 35 and 19, three boys ages 3, 10 and 12 and a 2-month-old infant.