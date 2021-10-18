As Legend visited Faneuil Hall with his family ahead of a Sunday night show at the Orpheum Theatre, he stopped to listen to a local artist, who responded by performing Legend’s “All of Me” for the artist and a small crowd that had gathered.

Usually, it’s John Legend giving the performances. But this weekend, the Grammy Award winning singer and pianist was serenaded himself on a visit to Boston.

The performance was put on by local musician Radha, who played piano and sang as Legend watched. Once the song was over, members of the audience clapped and Radha said, “give it up for Mr. Legend… that’s a surprise.” Legend quickly went up to Radha to hug her and give her a tip.

Advertisement

Radha also wrote about the encounter on Instagram and said, “street performing @faneuilhall has given me some of the most spontaneous life experiences - grateful to have gotten the opportunity to sing for the incredible @johnlegend and his family today 🙏🏽”





Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@glpbe.com.