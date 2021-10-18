If you’re feeling squeamish about Halloween parties, pour yourself a bowl of candy corn and settle in for your own personal fright night at home. Here’s a list of bloody good movies — from every year since 1960 — to stream this season.

Creepy movies from the 1960s

Psycho (1960) Alfred Hitchcock’s classic has everything a good Halloween film needs — a psychopath, a bloody shower scene, and an unhinged hotel manager. Watch on Fubo TV, Apple TV, Amazon.

The Pit and the Pendulum (1961) A young Englishman enters a forbidding castle to investigate his sister’s mysterious death. Watch on Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu.

Advertisement

Experiment in Terror (1962) A murderer (Ross Martin) threatens to kill a bank teller (Lee Remick) if she doesn’t steal a large sum of money. Then she gets the FBI involved. Watch on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play.

The Haunting (1963) An anthropologist takes two women to Hill House, a supposedly haunted mansion, to find out whether the supernatural is truly at work there. Watch on Apple TV, Amazon, YouTube.

Blood and Black Lace (1964) A masked killer stalks models at a fashion show in Rome. Watch on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Tubi.

Repulsion (1965) Catherine Deneuve plays a woman who suffers from androphobia, the fear of men, and descends into madness alone in her apartment. Watch on Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV.

Kill, Baby, Kill (1966) A physician encounters strange forces while investigating deaths in Transylvania in this Italian horror outing. Watch on Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon.

Wait Until Dark (1967) A recently blinded woman (Audrey Hepburn) is terrorized by thugs searching for a heroin-stuffed doll they believe is in her apartment. Watch on Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play.

Advertisement

Night of the Living Dead (1968) When zombies ravage the East Coast, a group of Pennsylvanians is left to fend for themselves. Watch on Tubi, Vudu, Prime Video.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) Rosemary (Mia Farrow) meets devil-worshipping neighbors and becomes pregnant with — you guessed it — a demon spawn. Watch on Amazon, YouTube, Google Play.

The Honeymoon Killers (1969) A nurse sticks by her con man boyfriend even after finding out he seduces lonely women and kills them. Watch on HBO Max, Amazon, Vudu.

"The Exorcist." REUTERS

1970s

House of Dark Shadows (1970) “Dark Shadows,” the long-running TV series, had this movie spin-off, in which a vampire long locked in a coffin resumes his feast-on-the-living ways. Watch on Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play.

A Bay of Blood (1971) A countess’s family engages in a killing spree after her untimely death in this early entry in the slasher genre. Watch on Prime Video, Sling TV.

The Exorcist (1972) A famous movie-star mother, her satanically possessed 12-year-old, daughter, and priests: How could it not have been a box-office smash? Watch on Vudu, Amazon.

Don’t Look Now (1973) A married couple (Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland) travel to Venice, where two sisters convince them their recently deceased daughter is trying to contact them. Watch on Amazon, Vudu, YouTube.

Advertisement

Silent Night, Bloody Night (1974) A lawyer and his girlfriend flee an ax killer stalking them on the site of a former asylum. Watch on Amazon, Roku.

Deep Red (1975) After a psychic is murdered, a musician and a journalist work to find the killer. Watch on Amazon, Google Play, YouTube.

Carrie (1976) Carrie (Sissy Spacek) is a shy teen who releases deadly telekinetic powers after being tormented at the senior prom. Watch on Fubo TV, Prime Video, YouTube.

Suspiria (1977) Amid a series of murders, a newcomer at a prestigious German dance school uncovers the institution’s terrifying history. Watch on Tubi.

Halloween (1978) Six-year-old Michael Myers murders his older sister on Halloween. Then, older but not wiser, he returns to kill again. Watch on Fubo TV, Apple TV, Vudu.

The Amityville Horror (1979) A family moves into a picturesque house they soon discover is home to something less welcoming: evil spirits. Watch on HBO Max, YouTube, Hulu.

Jack Nicholson in "The Shining." Warner Bros.

1980s

Friday the 13th (1980) Fresh-faced camp counselors fall victim to an unknown assailant while trying to reopen summer camp. Watch on Fubo TV, Hulu, Amazon.

The Shining (1980) “Here’s Johnny!” The winter caretaker of an isolated Colorado hotel terrorizes his own family, courtesy of the building’s dark secrets and his own psychotic premonitions. Watch on Fubo TV, Prime Video, Apple TV.

Advertisement

The Beyond (1981) In this Italian horror film, a woman who inherits a Louisiana hotel finds that it sits on the entrance to hell. Watch on Amazon, Tubi.

Poltergeist (1982) Don’t touch that TV. Malevolent ghosts terrorize a family, abducting their daughter and wreaking havoc. Watch on HBO Max, Amazon, Vudu.

Cujo (1983) What happens when man’s best friend isn’t so friendly? A dog turn into a savage beast, hell-bent on brutalizing a small town. Watch on Fubo TV, Amazon, YouTube.

Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) With a glove made of knives, Freddy Krueger invades teenagers’s dreams. The only way to stay alive? Stay awake. Watch on Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV.

Day of the Dead (1985) Zombies overrun an underground bunker, occupied by soldiers and scientists, in this sequel to “Night of the Living Dead.” Watch on Tubi, Apple TV, YouTube.

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986) Henry and Otis, based on real-life killers Henry Lee Lucas and Ottis Toole, commit a string of gory murders. Watch on Google Play, YouTube, Vudu.

Hellraiser (1987) A woman’s brother-in-law returns from the underworld partially formed. She begins killing to free him from the demons pursuing him. Watch on Tubi, Apple TV, YouTube.

Advertisement

Child’s Play (1988) Chucky is just an innocent doll -- unti occupied by the soul of a serial killer. Watch on Sling, Apple TV, YouTube.

Pet Semetary (1989) An ancient burial ground can bring back the dead. But will those resurrected ever truly be the same? Watch on Fubo TV, Amazon, Vudu.

Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster in "The Silence of the Lambs."

1990s

Misery (1990) Kathy Bates an Oscar for playing a super fan who, after saving a novelist after a car crash, becomes obsessive and violent. Watch on HBO Max, Hulu, Prime Video.

Silence of the Lambs (1991) A young FBI agent (Jodie Foster) seeks the help of Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a brilliant psychiatrist and incarcerated cannibal, to catch another madman. The film, Foster, and Hopkins all won Oscars. Watch on YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu.

Candyman (1992) A graduate student researching the Candyman, a murderous urban legend with a hook for a hand, learns the legend may be real. Watch on Hulu, Fubo TV, Apple TV.

When a Stranger Calls Back (1993) After a killer starts stalking a coed, a detective and a crisis-center counselor are on the case. Watch on Prime Video, Tubi.

New Nightmare (1994) Freddy Krueger returns in this installment of Wes Craven’s long-running series. Watch on Fubo TV, Amazon, YouTube.

Village of the Damned (1995) Ten women in the same small town give birth on the same day to children capable of reading minds. Watch on YouTube, Amazon, Vudu.

Scream (1996) A masked killer strikes suburban high schoolers by using horror movies as part of a deadly game. Watch on Google Play, YouTube, Vudu.

Funny Games (1997) Two sadistic, white-gloved young men torture a family they take hostage in their own vacation home. Watch on HBO Max, Amazon.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) Michael Myers strikes again -- this time, in Northern California. Watch on Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV.

Audition (1999) In this Japanese thriller, a widower enters into a relationship with a woman with a penchant for violence and a harrowing history. Watch on Tubi, Prime Video, Apple TV.

2000s

What Lies Beneath (2000) A woman hears mysterious voices and sees an apparition in the home she shared with her ex-husband. Watch on Hulu, Starz, Amazon.

Donnie Darko (2001) After surviving a bizarre accident, a troubled teenager is haunted by a man in a demonic-looking rabbit suit. Is this real or just in Donnie’s head? Watch on Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV.

The Ring (2002) A reporter investigates a videotape that leads to viewers’ deaths, while her own life is on the line. Watch on Amazon, Google Play, Vudu.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003) In this remake of the 1974 original, Leatherface, a powertool-wielding killer, and his family from the backwoods hunt five friends driving through the Lone Star State. Watch on Hulu, Amazon, Apple TV.

Saw (2004) A serial killer named Jigsaw puts imprisoned victims through grisly challenges that are part of his perverse puzzle. Watch on Amazon, Apple TV, YouTube.

The Descent (2005) Explorers in a caving expedition are suddenly trapped and subject to the whims of a breed of deadly predators. Watch on Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu.

The Host (2006) In Korean director Bong Joon-Ho’s third film, a ravenous creature emerges from the sea and attacks local residents. Watch on Tubi, Prime Video, Hulu.

Paranormal Activity (2007) A couple is threatened by a disturbing nightly presence they try to catch on tape. Watch on Hulu, Amazon, Vudu.

Let the Right One In (2008) Two kids become close friends. Then one reveals something sinister: a dizzying connection to several murders. Watch on Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube.

Orphan (2009) Scarred by the recent death of their child, a couple take in an orphan whose angelic exterior conceals something less angelic. Watch on Fubo TV, Apple TV, Prime Video.

Essie Davis, left and Noah Wiseman in "The Babadook." Matt Nettheim/IFC Midnight

2010s

Insidious (2010) After a haunted being possesses a comatose child, his parents try to save him from descending into The Further. Watch on Hulu, Amazon Video, Apple TV.

The Thing (2011) Researchers in the Arctic flee from an eons-old, insidious organism that takes the shape of its victims. Watch on Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012) Five friends get more than they signed up for while staying in a remote vacation rental. Watch on Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV.

The Conjuring (2013) Two paranormal investigators help a family living in a farmhouse with a macabre history. Watch on HBO Max, YouTube, Netflix, and more.

The Babadook (2014) The title creature emerges from a child’s book and into the home of a mother and child. Watch on Amazon, YouTube, Apple TV.

The Witch (2015) The youngest son in a 1630s New England family disappears. Some suspect his sister of witchcraft. Watch on Showtime, Prime Video, Apple TV, and more.

Hush (2016) A masked killer stalks a deaf writer living in solitude. Watch on Netflix.

Get Out (2017) A young Black man visits his white girlfriend’s family. Shortly after arriving, he uncovers the sinister reason behind his invitation. Watch on Hulu, YouTube, Prime Video, and more.

Hereditary (2018) Shortly after the death of its matriarch, the Graham family must grapple with an unfortunate discovery about their ancestry. Watch on Prime Video, Showtime, YouTube, and more.

Us (2019) During a family’s beach vacation, they’re terrorized by their own doubles From director Jordan Peele (“Get Out”). Watch on Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube, and more.

2020s

The Grudge (2020) A vengeful ghost haunts a house, prompting death for all who enter. Watch on Prime Video, Starz.

Teyonah Parris in "Candyman." Parrish Lewis/Universal Pictures and MGM Pictures Parrish Lewis/Universal Pictures and MGM Pictu

Candyman (2021) In this sequel to the 1992 film of the same name, a painter in Chicago learns the real horrors behind the Candyman story, which sends him on a path to insanity. Watch on Vudu, Prime Video, YouTube.

Malignant (2021) A woman who suffers terrifying visions discovers all of her nightmares are reality. Watch on Sling TV.

Grace Griffin and Riana Buchman contributed to this list. Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.

Did we miss one your favorites? Let us know in the comments.