But I am delighted that “Succession” is a weekly show, and that we have to wait for each new episode. Anticipation is underrated, for one thing. Looking forward to the next installment is a pleasure worth noting. For another, the weekly release model stretches out the enjoyment, so that we can get into “Succession” for nine weeks, instead of nine hours.

I’ve seen a few complaints on social media about the fact that HBO is doling out only one episode of “Succession” per week. To those who’ve become binge loyalists, this seems barbaric and tyrannical. Sure, most of the streamers except Netflix are staggering releases, too, but they usually give us two or three episodes at a time. HBO is lording its power over fans.

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Oct. 18-24.

I won’t reiterate my long list of all that can get lost in bingeing here. And anyway, I’ve enjoyed my share of binges over the years. What I will say, though, is that some shows are better binged, while others, like “Succession,” which is crafted so carefully, are better taken one by one.

Advertisement

Shows like “Dead to Me” or “You” or “Clickbait” lend themselves to fast watching; they’re not built as a series of episodes so much as a swift blur of entertainment. But the likes of “Succession” or “Fargo” reward focus. Often, each hour has its own themes, and some self-contained elements. So hang on, “Succession” people. Next Sunday is almost here.

The Capitol on Jan. 6 in the HBO documentary "Four Hours at the Capitol." Courtesy of HBO/REUTERS

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Here’s a horror movie for us. The insurrection that took place on Jan. 6 of this year gets chronicled in the HBO documentary “Four Hours at the Capitol,” Wednesday at 9 p.m. The film revisits the day rioters stormed the building in an effort to disrupt the electoral process, with five people dying. It features new footage of that day, as well as firsthand accounts from those inside and outside.

Advertisement

2. ABC’s “Queens,” which premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m., is a drama whose setup sounds a tad like that of Peacock’s “Girls5eva.” Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, and Brandy play the former members of a once-popular hip-hop group called Nasty Bitches that broke up due to — what else? — ego conflicts. Now in their 40s, the estranged women try to reconnect and make a comeback. Drama ensues.

3. Will it be more creative than its title, which was also the title of a short-lived but pretty decent alien series from 2005? “Invasion” is a new sci-fi drama from Simon Kinberg (the “X-Men” franchise) and David Weil (“Hunters”) that follows the attack from a variety of perspectives around the world. It premieres Friday on Apple TV+, and its stars include Shamier Anderson, Sam Neill, and Shioli Kutsuna.

4. Conspiracy theories are the source of comedy on “Inside Job,” a new animated Netflix series that premieres on Friday. It’s a workplace comedy set in the Department of Homeland Conspiracy, a secret government group that’s behind the world’s major conspiracies. Are you gonna queue this one up? The voice cast includes Lizzy Caplan, Andy Daly, Christian Slater, Tisha Campbell, Bobby Lee, Clark Duke, Brett Gelman, and John DiMaggio.

5. A bunch of couples are looking to have better sex, so they turn to . . . Gwyneth Paltrow. There will be hugging and there will be learning on “Sex, Love & Goop,” whose six episodes come to Netflix on Thursday. Paltrow and her team of wellness experts are there for you as the brand makes its way into the bedroom.

Advertisement

J.B. Smoove and Larry David (right) in the HBO series "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which returns for its 11th season. John P. Johnson/ HBO

CHANNEL SURFING

“Wakefield” An Australian drama series set in a psych ward, starring Rudi Dharmalingam. Showtime, Monday, 9 p.m.

“Insecure” Issa Rae’s romantic comedy returns for its final season. HBO, Sunday, 10:40 p.m.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” The 11th season will include visits from Bill Hader, Albert Brooks, Patton Oswalt, Jon Hamm, Woody Harrelson, Lucy Liu, Kaley Cuoco, and Tracey Ullman. HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.

“The Blacklist” The ninth-season premiere. NBC, Thursday, 8 p.m.

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Succession” The satirical drama about the rich and powerful returns for season three. HBO

“Maid” Margaret Qualley stars as a financially struggling single mother. Netflix

“Sex Education” The excellent third season brings more wisdom about teen self-awareness, honesty, and self-acceptance. Netflix

“The Big Leap” A dramedy about amateur dancers looking for a second chance in a reality dance show. Fox

“The Morning Show” Season two goes off the rails, entertainingly. Apple TV+

“The Premise” B.J. Novak’s anthology comedy-drama explores modern moral questions. FX on Hulu

“American Rust” Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney star in an eight-part murder-mystery miniseries. Showtime

“Impeachment: American Crime Story” A 10-part miniseries about the scandal involving Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp, and Bill Clinton. FX

Advertisement

“Only Murders in the Building” A warm comedy starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as amateur sleuths in New York. Hulu

“The Other Two” The second season of the comedy about jealous siblings is even better than the first. HBO Max









Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.