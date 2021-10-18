MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s capital returned to the lowest level on its COVID-19 pandemic warning system Monday for the first time since June.

In practice, the shift from the yellow to green category changes meant only small changes to daily life. Mask wearing is still common in streets of the city of 9 million, but the rhythm of life in the capital has long since regained a high degree of normalcy.

Massive outdoor events, which had been operating at 75% capacity, now face no capacity restrictions, though attendees will still be required to wear masks. The move comes just weeks ahead of Mexico City hosting a Formula 1 race.