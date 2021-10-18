“In 2021, there is no place for such blatantly racist messaging in a campaign hoping to represent as diverse a community as District 6,” Hicks said in a statement.

The flier sent to voters last week showed the two candidates: Mary Tamer, a former school committee member from West Roxbury, and Kendra Hicks , a community organizer from Jamaica Plain. The flier, sent out by Tamer’s campaign, showed Tamer, an Arab-American, in color and Hicks, a Black Dominican woman, in black-and-white.

A recent campaign mailing that featured a darkened, black-and-white image of one Black city council candidate has sparked controversy and accusations of racism in the race for the District 6 seat.

Advertisement

“Darkening or editing a photo of a Black person to look more menacing is a racist tactic that has long been used by candidates in political campaigns, most notably by Republicans. The decision to print and sent this mailer to thousands of residents is not only damaging to me but sends a message to the tens of thousands of Black and brown residents across the city. We see it for what it is — a racist trope that has no place in city council.”

Tamer’s Twitter account on Monday addressed the controversy, but stopped short of a full apology.

“Candidates for public office make errors in the midst of long campaign days, and everyone on this multiethnic, multilingual campaign team has learned a valuable lesson,” read one tweet.

Another tweet said, “What we intended to focus on and will continue to focus on are the significant policy differences between Mary and her opponent. Elections are about choices, and District 6 voters have a clear choice to make on November 2.”

Political activists took to social media over the weekend to denounce Tamer’s mailing. On Monday, Jamaica Plain Progressives, which endorsed Hicks in the race, put out a statement calling the campaign flyer racist and unacceptable.

Advertisement

“It is difficult to believe that the Tamer campaign was unaware of this trope in the year 2021,” the group said in a Monday statement. “This morning, after several days of outrage and pushback from the D6 community, the Tamer campaign released a statement noting that the mailer ‘did not set the right tone.’ We call this a statement and not an apology because nowhere in it was an expression of regret, an acknowledgement of the harm caused, or the word ‘sorry.’”

JP Progressives also called on Councilor Matt O’Malley, the incumbent in the seat who is not running for re-election, to withdraw his endorsement of Tamer.

The back side of the controversial mailer drew contrasts between the two candidates on an array of issues, including public safety safety and endorsements. Tamer’s campaign tried to frame her as the more moderate choice in the race, saying Hicks wants to abolish police and close prisons, while highlighting the Boston Democratic Socialists of America endorsement of her.

The flier claimed Tamer supports “common sense criminal justice reform” and emphasized some of her endorsements, including that of O’Malley.

The mailer also drew attention to Hicks’s voting record, saying she had failed to vote in 14 of the last 20 elections, including the 2016 presidential tilt that saw Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

In her statement posted to Twitter over the weekend, Hicks ignored some of the critiques featured on the document, but did push back against Tamer’s criticism of her voting record, arguing it is not disqualifying.

Advertisement

“Implying that my voting record bars me from running for public office is a form of voter disenfranchisement,” Hicks said.

“If my opponent believes that the only people who have a right to have their voice represented in City Hall are people who turn out for every election, how will she represent the 60 percent of voters who don’t turn out in our own preliminary election?” she asked.

Hicks, however, did not challenge the veracity of Tamer’s claim about her voting history.

Hicks, a community organizer and artist, who has received the endorsement of Representative Ayanna Pressley of Boston, is seeking public office for the first time.

The council district includes Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, and parts of Roslindale, Roxbury, and Mission Hill.

Hicks came out on top in the September preliminary contest, garnering 49 percent of the vote compared to Tamer’s 43 percent. Winnie A.I. Eke came in a distant third, with 6 percent, and was eliminated. About 18,400 people voted in that preliminary.

































































Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.