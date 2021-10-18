Wong, who is from San Francisco and is now living in Los Angeles, kicked off her tour in early August, where she performed at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston.

PROVIDENCE — Comedian Ali Wong will make her debut at the Providence Performing Arts Center Nov. 12 as part of her “The Milk and Money” tour.

Her first Netflix stand-up special “Baby Cobra” was filmed in 2016 when she was seven months pregnant and where she talked about how mothers were judged more than fathers. Her second stand-up special, “Hard Knock Wife,” premiered in 2018, and since has co-written and co-starred in films such as “Always Be My Maybe,” which received wide critical acclaim.

New York Times comedy writer Jason Zinoman said Wong’s latest tour bemoans the “state of male groupies” and that her comedy has a “staccato music.”

“Its bass line is propulsive, urgent sentences that build momentum and volume until they pop with hard consonants,” wrote Zinoman. “In recent years, she has gotten more inventive, mixing in a whispery voice, leaning on repetition and lingering in long pauses. Many of her biggest laughs come from holding silence an extra beat.”

Tickets for the Providence show go on sale Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. and will range in price from $39.50 to $125. But tickets to see Wong headline live have been known to sell out within two minutes. She recently sold out of 13 shows at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Guests will have to have their phones and smart watches secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Anyone caught using their phones inside the venue will be immediately ejected, according to a news release.

All attendees will have to bring a printed proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test (an PCR test must be administered 72 hours within show start time or within six hours for a rapid test). All guests, regardless of their vaccination will have to wear a mask throughout the show unless they are actively eating and drinking.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.