“Upon learning that the flyers weren’t actually from our campaign, several people were extremely disappointed because they said they were hungry and wouldn’t otherwise have the chance to eat that day,” Wu’s campaign manager Mary Lou Akai-Ferguson said in a statement.

Wu was holding a climate change-focused canvas kickoff with Senator Edward J. Markey at Moakley Park in South Boston when the people arrived, telling campaign workers the fliers were being handed out at a housing development across the street and at the tents around the homeless area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, also known as Mass. and Cass.

Boston mayoral candidate Michelle Wu’s campaign says about 20 people showed up to a Sunday rally expecting $100 for participating after receiving fliers that didn’t actually come from her campaign.

It’s unclear where the fliers came from. Wu’s campaign said it ordered sandwiches for those who showed up.

Both the Wu and rival Annissa Essaibi George campaigns condemned the distribution of the fliers on Sunday.

“This was a heartless, manipulative move, and we call on the [Annissa] Essaibi George campaign to condemn this despicable tactic,” Akai-Ferguson said in the statement.

Essaibi George was at Mass. and Cass, the epicenter of Boston’s opioid and homelessness crisis, on Sunday morning, announcing a new plan to address the situation.

“We join the Wu campaign in condemning this heartless behavior. Let us be clear: this has no place in this race,” her campaign said in a statement last night. “We had no knowledge of it and would never stoop to such low levels. Our most vulnerable residents need our help, not to be grossly misled for some disgusting political stunt.”

Nicole Caravella, spokeswoman for Essaibi George’s campaign, said in an interview staff has reached out within their networks and determined no one associated with their campaign, nor any supporter, was involved in creating or distributing the fliers.

