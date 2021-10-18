Even after getting transferred to overcrowded indoor detention facilities, where some spent 49 days before release, food and water were scarce, as were blankets. Apples and bread were often all mothers were given “to share for days” with their babies and children, according to the complaint filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights of Boston.

Haitians who lived for as many as 10 days in squalid conditions under a bridge while confined at the southern US border filed a civil rights complaint Monday demanding an immediate federal investigation into their systemic abuse — some of which was captured in disturbing footage last month — and how racist and discriminatory US immigration policy allowed it to proliferate.

“Many slept without any covers on concrete floors,” the complaint said.

Lack of medical care led to one miscarriage, and parents of a baby who had diarrhea were denied access to diapers and wipes, according to the complaint, filed on behalf of Haitian-Americans United, a Greater Boston nonprofit, and 48 of its members who “survived unconscionable mistreatment under the custody of federal officials at the US border.”

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the plight of Haitians at the border,” said The Rev. Dieufort Fleurissaint of HAU. “People are fleeing Haiti seeking our protection. They do not deserve our punishment.”

Greater Boston is home to the third-largest Haitian-American population in the country.

The complaint calls for the investigation to address how “racial animus and national origin discrimination produced the unlawful detention conditions at the border,” as well as mandatory anti-bias training for border agents, and a racial audit comparing how long white immigrants are detained before release with Black immigrants.

“Visceral anti-Black and anti-Haitian sentiments explain the gross miscarriage of justice experienced by Black Haitian families at the border at the hands of federal officials,” Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, executive director of Lawyers for Civil Rights, said in a statement.

“As our country experiences a racial justice reckoning, we must recognize that Black immigrants matter too,” he said.

The complaint also demands an immediate remedy to the “inhumane and squalid conditions, including overcrowding and malnourishment” at the border, as well as an accounting of how race and national origin discrimination resulted in Black people from Haiti being disproportionately subjected to these patently unlawful conditions.”

The complaint was filed with both the US Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, as well as the agency’s Inspector General.

A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment.

At Immigrant Family Services Institute, a nonprofit in Mattapan, Haitian families have been arriving daily, seeking shelter, food, and assistance. Nearly three dozen pregnant women are among those who have arrived in recent weeks, said Geralde Gabeau, the institute’s executive director.

“They are traumatized,” Gabeau said.

One family that alleged mistreatment by officials at the border said they were deprived of food, water, and basic hygiene. Babies had no food other than mother’s breast milk, they told Gabeau.

“We need the federal government to support them and treat them humanely,” Gabeau said.

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, co-chair of the House’s Haiti Caucus and a member of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement Monday that she was unsettled by the abuses listed in the complaint.

“The allegations outlined in this complaint are deeply disturbing and underscore the need for a full investigation into the cruel and inhumane treatment of Haitian migrants by DHS,” she said.

“Haitian lives are Black lives and if we truly believe that Black Lives Matter, then there must be accountability,” Pressley said. “We should be leading with compassion, not cruelty.”

Pressley earlier this month had called on the Biden administration to investigate “the horrendous abuse and mass deportation of Haitian migrants,” end the use of a provision that permits the expulsion of people from the border without giving them a chance to apply for asylum, halt deportations, and grant humanitarian parole for Haitian families arriving at the US border.

Haiti is one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere. It was rocked by a devastating earthquake in 2010 that killed more than 220,000 which caused many Haitians to flee to Brazil and Chile.

More recent events have prompted more migration, the pandemic has hammered the island, Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in July, followed by another deadly earthquake in August.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.