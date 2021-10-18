The event was part of the city’s “hero square” program, which has renamed more than 1,200 intersections in memory of veterans with Boston ties who were killed in action. Burton, a private in the 80th Infantry Division and 318th Infantry Regiment, died at age 24 near the Moselle River in France after he was shot in the leg in a battle with German troops. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.

Burton, who spent much of his childhood in this neighborhood, was killed in France in the bloodshed of World War II on Sept. 8, 1944. After a push from his family, the intersection of Hemenway Street and Westland Avenue was designated “Lester Burton Square” in a quiet ceremony Monday afternoon.

On a bustling street in the Fenway that Private Lester A. Burton frequented as a young boy, a newly erected sign bears his name and honors his sacrifice.

“Being a gold star family is an honor nobody wants,” Robert Santiago, commissioner of Boston’s Office of Veterans’ Services, told a crowd of around 30 people. “No wife wants to lose a husband, no father wants to lose a daughter, no sister wants to lose a brother, no brother wants to lose a sister. But it’s proof that service members don’t serve alone — their family serves with them.”

The family has this picture of a young Lester Burton, taken at the intersection of Hemenway Street and Westland Avenue. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

In attendance Monday was a small group of Burton’s family and a smattering of elected officials, including Acting Mayor Kim Janey. A few students from nearby Northeastern University and Berklee College of Music paused as a trumpeter performed taps.

A black and white photograph displayed by Burton’s 89-year-old sister, Dolores, depicts him in what is now Lester Burton Square, standing on a scooter as a young boy.

“None of us knew Lester obviously, but this means so much to (Dolores),” said Burton’s niece, Deborah Ready. “They grew up here and played a lot in this area. So it’s especially nice to have the [hero square] here.”

Born in Albany, New York, in 1918, Burton was the oldest of six children. His family moved to the Fenway shortly after his birth, where he was known in the community as an avid dancer and a bright spirit. He began tap dancing at the age of three and was considered one of the best to perform at the Raymor-Playmor Ballrooms on Huntington Avenue, according to a biographical plaque beneath his sign on Hemenway Street.

He returned to upstate New York for a salesman job at Procter and Gamble after high school. In 1942, he enlisted in the US Army alongside his three brothers, John, Edward, and William.

After the dedication, Acting Mayor Kim Janey hands a replica sign to Dolores Burton, Private Lester Burton’s sister. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“We owe him a debt of gratitude,” Janey said.

The newly dedicated intersection is the only memorial to Burton in the United States. His remains were buried in France, along with thousands of other soldiers killed in the war.

“It’s wonderful, I never thought this would happen,” Burton’s sister, Dolores, said of Monday’s dedication. “I just really wasn’t expecting this.”













