He attributed Silva’s decision to a lack of support from the police department exacerbating his struggles with his mental health.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — A decorated detective who won in arbitration for paid leave to recover from post-traumatic stress disorder has opted to retire, rather than fight against the Pawtucket Police Department in court.

“Based on my experience with other officers, the idea that you may eventually be going back raises the level of anxiety of problems you may encounter down the road,” Penza said Monday. “He may have come to the realization that although he wanted to come back, it was keeping him from being completely healed.”

Silva had been on the job for more than 20 years and handled some of the most tragic cases in the city, including a beloved cousin’s fatal motorcycle crash. Then, he had a breakdown last summer and was diagnosed with cumulative PTSD. His therapist and a psychiatrist for the city immediately said Silva shouldn’t return to work temporarily.

However, Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves refused Silva’s request for paid injured-on-duty leave, deciding that his experiences were no different than what any other officer is expected to endure.

Silva filed a grievance in September, using up all of his vacation and sick time, and eventually going unpaid for two months, until an arbitrator ruled in his favor in May.

Arbitrator Michael C. Ryan said that if Silva’s work experience and “undisputed diagnosis of PTSD” didn’t him qualify him for injured-on-duty leave, he couldn’t imagine any other officer who could. He ordered the city to put Silva on paid leave and restore all of the vacation and sick days he’d used up since August 2020.

The city didn’t repay Silva until late August. And then, Goncalves and Mayor Don Grebien filed a petition with Superior Court to take away Silva’s award, arguing that he had exaggerated his mental stress and that trauma is part of a police officer’s job.

The city has spent more than the equivalent of an officer’s salary on the arbitration. With Silva’s retirement, the court petition is dismissed.

Vincent Ragosta, the lawyer for the city, was not available for comment Monday. Silva did not respond to a request for comment Monday.

Penza said he had been prepared to go forward with the case, and Silva had said he wanted to return to work.

But after more than a year of seeking help from the Police Department, Penza speculated, Silva was done fighting.

Some of the medical experts who examined Silva noted he already didn’t feel supported by his superiors. Some wrote that Silva perceived his workplace as a “dysfunctional, poorly run hostile work environment.”

The response from the department toward his declining mental health made things worse, Penza said. He pointed to experts in police mental health, such as John M. Violanti, a retired New York state trooper and research professor at the University at Buffalo, who studies police stress, suicide, and PTSD.

Violanti told the Globe it was critical for police officers to feel supported by their departments, which are like their family. Without support, according to Violati, officers will feel isolated, and they won’t be able to recover.

“In every case I’ve had, all mental health experts said that’s a problem in itself,” Penza said. “If you’re suffering, and you don’t get the support from your family, you feel betrayed.”

The city had argued that Rhode Island holds police officers to a heightened standard, because their work exposes them to more traumatic events than civilians. In Silva’s case, the arbitrator found that the city of Pawtucket had violated the police collective bargaining agreement, which doesn’t distinguish between physical and mental injuries.

For other first-responders in Rhode Island, the heightened standard still exists. Those seeking paid leave or a disability pension for mental stress have to prove they’ve endured an extraordinary tragedy, such as the Station nightclub fire.

“I am hoping that employers start to realize these types of mental health problems are similar to when someone suffers a debilitating injury,” Penza said. “I think we’re at the point now where people are starting to realize this is serious. … I’m just hoping that people start to realize that [police officers] are not making these things up. It’s very real.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.