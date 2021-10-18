The mother of a New Hampshire child last seen six months ago was captured in the Bronx Sunday along with her boyfriend as authorities continue to search for 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, who was formally reported missing only last week.

Danielle Denise Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf were arrested by New York Transit Police on Sunday. They will appear in a Bronx courtroom Monday where they will have to decide whether to return to New Hampshire voluntarily or force the state to use the slow-moving extradition process, Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said.

In New Hampshire, Dauphinias, 35, and Stapf, 30, are facing charges of witness tampering and child endangerment now pending in Hillsborough County Superior Court where they could be arraigned as soon as later this week.