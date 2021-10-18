The mother of a New Hampshire child last seen six months ago was captured in the Bronx Sunday along with her boyfriend as authorities continue to search for 5-year-old Elijah Lewis, who was formally reported missing only last week.
Danielle Denise Dauphinais and Joseph Stapf were arrested by New York Transit Police on Sunday. They will appear in a Bronx courtroom Monday where they will have to decide whether to return to New Hampshire voluntarily or force the state to use the slow-moving extradition process, Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said.
In New Hampshire, Dauphinias, 35, and Stapf, 30, are facing charges of witness tampering and child endangerment now pending in Hillsborough County Superior Court where they could be arraigned as soon as later this week.
“The witness tampering charges allege that they each asked other people to lie about Elijah and where he was living knowing that child protection service workers were searching for Elijah,” prosecutors said in a statement. “The endangerment charge alleges that they violated a duty of care, protection or support for Elijah.”
Authorities said Dauphinais was the child’s mother and Stapf was her boyfriend.
According to prosecutors, the last time a person can independently confirm that the child was alive took place six moths ago. However, it was only last week that the Department of Children Youth and Families reported him missing to Merrimac, N.H., police. Law enforcement has been searching for the child since that date, and the search remains active Monday, prosecutors said.
“Officials are continuing to search for Elijah and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating him,” prosecutors said.
WMUR-TV reported authorities searched Naticook Lake in the town of Merrimac, N.H., where Lewis was reported to be last living with his mother at a home on Sunset Drive.
