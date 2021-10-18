The city’s official 2021 outdoor dining website showed Monday the Nov. 1 end date in the North End - home to iconic Italian restaurants as well as a maze of congested, narrow streets. The site says on-street dining will end for the rest of the city on Dec. 1, while sidewalk permits for the remainder of Boston will be good until April 1, 2022.

Boston’s temporary outdoor dining program for restaurants, instituted in 2020 and again this year to help eateries battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, will come to a close Nov. 1 in the North End, a full month earlier than the rest of the city.

Advertisement

City officials said Monday that the deadline’s earlier for the North End due to a number of factors, including pre-approved construction projects, high traffic, trash, parking. The officials added that the program has taken up some 160 parking spots in the neighborhood.

The city added that there are no, or very few sidewalk permits sidewalks for temporary outdoor dining have been granted in the North End, since the sidewalks are too narrow to allow access for pedestrians, including people with disabilities.

The issue’s been percolating in the North End for a while.

The Boston Globe ran a story in late July headlined, “Some North End residents are fed up with outdoor dining.”

The Globe reported at the the time that some residents were upset over dining spaces clogging sidewalks, taking up parking spots, and tightening already narrow streets, and that they wanted a quick end to the pandemic-era rules that have allowed outdoor dining to sprout.

Gina Lupo was among the North End residents who complained to city officials at a public safety meeting in July outside the Nazzaro Community Center.

“I’ve seen a lot of changes in the North End, and not for the better,” said Lupo, a longtime resident, at the time. “I can’t even go on the weekends and walk around my neighborhood.”

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.